Higher Love di Kygo e Whitney Houston: testo, traduzione e video

Higher Love di Kygo e Whitney Houston è la terza canzone postuma della compianta diva della musica mondiale. Il pezzo era stato inciso nel 1990 ed era stato incluso solo nell’edizione giapponese del suo terzo album in studio, I’m your baby Tonight. La cognata della cantante, Pat Houston, ha spiegato che Kygo è stato il produttore giusto per migliorare la potente performance vocale di Whitney su “Higher Love” secondo gli standard e le aspettative che i fan dell’artista hanno conosciuto per oltre tre decenni. Ecco testo, traduzione e video del brano.
Higher Love di Kygo e Whitney Houston: il testo
[Verse 1]
Think about it, there must be a higher love
Down in the heart or hidden in the stars above
Without it, life is wasted time
Look inside your heart, and I’ll look inside mine
[Pre-Chorus1]
Things look so bad everywhere
In this whole world, what is fair?
We walk the line and try to see
Falling behind in what could be, oh
[Chorus2]
Bring me a higher love
Bring me a higher love, oh
Bring me a higher love
Where’s that higher love I keep thinking of?
[Post-Chorus3]
Bring me higher love, love
Bring higher love (Oh)
Bring me higher love, love
Bring me a higher love
Bring me higher love, love
Bring higher love (Oh)
Bring me higher love, love
Bring me a higher love
[Verse 2]
Worlds are turning, and we’re just hanging on
Facing our fear, and standing out there alone
A yearning, yeah, and it’s real to me
There must be someone who’s feeling for me
[Pre-Chorus1]
Things look so bad everywhere
In this whole world, what is fair
We walk the line and try to see
Falling behind in what could be, oh
[Chorus2]
Bring me a higher love (My love)
Bring me a higher love, oh (Oh)
Bring me a higher love (My love)
Where’s that higher love I keep thinking of?
[Post-Chorus3]
Bring me higher love, love
Bring higher love (Oh)
Bring me higher love, love
Bring me a higher love
[Chorus2]
Bring me a higher love (Oh, bring me love)
Bring me a higher love, oh (We need a higher love)
Bring me a higher love (Bring me, bring me, yeah)
A higher love I keep thinking of, oh
[Post-Chorus3]
(Bring me a higher love)
Bring me higher love, love
(Bring me a higher love)
Bring higher love (Oh)
(Bring me a higher love)
Bring me higher love
A higher love I keep thinking of, oh
[Outro9]
Bring me a higher love
(Bring me higher love, love)
Bring me a higher love, oh
(Bring me higher love).
Higher Love di Kygo e Whitney Houston: la traduzione
Pensaci, ci deve essere un amore superiore
Giù nel cuore o nascosto nelle stelle sopra
Senza di esso, la vita è tempo perso
Guarda dentro il tuo cuore e io guarderò dentro il mio
Le cose sembrano così brutte ovunque
In tutto il mondo, cos’è giusto?
Camminiamo lungo la linea e proviamo a vedere
Lasciando indietro quello che poteva essere, oh
Portami un amore superiore
Portami un amore superiore, oh
Portami un amore superiore
Dov’è quell’amore superiore a cui continuo a pensare?
Portami amore superiore, amore
Porta un amore più grande (Oh)
Portami amore superiore, amore
Portami un amore maggiore
Portami amore superiore, amore
Porta un amore più alto (Oh)
Portami amore superiore, amore
Portami un amore più alto
I mondi stanno girando e stiamo solo aspettando
Di fronte alla nostra paura e restando là fuori da soli
Un desiderio, sì, ed è reale per me
Deve esserci qualcuno che prova qualcosa per me
Le cose sembrano così brutte ovunque
In tutto il mondo, cos’è giusto?
Camminiamo lungo la linea e proviamo a vedere
Lasciando indietro quello che poteva essere, oh
Portami un amore superiore
Portami un amore superiore, oh
Portami un amore superiore
Dov’è quell’amore superiore a cui continuo a pensare?
Portami amore superiore, amore
Porta un amore più grande (Oh)
Portami amore superiore, amore
Portami un amore maggiore
Portami un amore superiore (Oh, portami amore)
Portami un amore superiore, oh (abbiamo bisogno di un amore più alto)
Portami un amore superiore (Portami, portami, sì)
Un amore superiore a cui continuo a pensare, oh
(Portami un amore superiore)
Portami amore superiore, amore
(Portami un amore superiore)
Porta un amore superiore (Oh)
(Portami un amore superiore)
Portami amore superiore
Un amore superiore a cui continuo a pensare, oh
Portami amore superiore, amore
Porta un amore più grande (Oh)
Portami amore superiore, amore
Portami un amore maggiore.