Higher Love di Kygo e Whitney Houston: testo, traduzione e video

Higher Love di Kygo e Whitney Houston è la terza canzone postuma della compianta diva della musica mondiale. Il pezzo era stato inciso nel 1990 ed era stato incluso solo nell’edizione giapponese del suo terzo album in studio, I’m your baby Tonight. La cognata della cantante, Pat Houston, ha spiegato che Kygo è stato il produttore giusto per migliorare la potente performance vocale di Whitney su “Higher Love” secondo gli standard e le aspettative che i fan dell’artista hanno conosciuto per oltre tre decenni. Ecco testo, traduzione e video del brano.

Higher Love di Kygo e Whitney Houston: il testo

[Verse 1]

Think about it, there must be a higher love

Down in the heart or hidden in the stars above

Without it, life is wasted time

Look inside your heart, and I’ll look inside mine

[Pre-Chorus1]

Things look so bad everywhere

In this whole world, what is fair?

We walk the line and try to see

Falling behind in what could be, oh

[Chorus2]

Bring me a higher love

Bring me a higher love, oh

Bring me a higher love

Where’s that higher love I keep thinking of?

[Post-Chorus3]

Bring me higher love, love

Bring higher love (Oh)

Bring me higher love, love

Bring me a higher love

Bring me higher love, love

Bring higher love (Oh)

Bring me higher love, love

Bring me a higher love

[Verse 2]

Worlds are turning, and we’re just hanging on

Facing our fear, and standing out there alone

A yearning, yeah, and it’s real to me

There must be someone who’s feeling for me

[Pre-Chorus1]

Things look so bad everywhere

In this whole world, what is fair

We walk the line and try to see

Falling behind in what could be, oh

[Chorus2]

Bring me a higher love (My love)

Bring me a higher love, oh (Oh)

Bring me a higher love (My love)

Where’s that higher love I keep thinking of?

[Post-Chorus3]

Bring me higher love, love

Bring higher love (Oh)

Bring me higher love, love

Bring me a higher love

[Chorus2]

Bring me a higher love (Oh, bring me love)

Bring me a higher love, oh (We need a higher love)

Bring me a higher love (Bring me, bring me, yeah)

A higher love I keep thinking of, oh

[Post-Chorus3]

(Bring me a higher love)

Bring me higher love, love

(Bring me a higher love)

Bring higher love (Oh)

(Bring me a higher love)

Bring me higher love

A higher love I keep thinking of, oh

[Outro9]

Bring me a higher love

(Bring me higher love, love)

Bring me a higher love, oh

(Bring me higher love).

Higher Love di Kygo e Whitney Houston: la traduzione

Pensaci, ci deve essere un amore superiore

Giù nel cuore o nascosto nelle stelle sopra

Senza di esso, la vita è tempo perso

Guarda dentro il tuo cuore e io guarderò dentro il mio

Le cose sembrano così brutte ovunque

In tutto il mondo, cos’è giusto?

Camminiamo lungo la linea e proviamo a vedere

Lasciando indietro quello che poteva essere, oh

Portami un amore superiore

Portami un amore superiore, oh

Portami un amore superiore

Dov’è quell’amore superiore a cui continuo a pensare?

Portami amore superiore, amore

Porta un amore più grande (Oh)

Portami amore superiore, amore

Portami un amore maggiore

Portami amore superiore, amore

Porta un amore più alto (Oh)

Portami amore superiore, amore

Portami un amore più alto

I mondi stanno girando e stiamo solo aspettando

Di fronte alla nostra paura e restando là fuori da soli

Un desiderio, sì, ed è reale per me

Deve esserci qualcuno che prova qualcosa per me

Le cose sembrano così brutte ovunque

In tutto il mondo, cos’è giusto?

Camminiamo lungo la linea e proviamo a vedere

Lasciando indietro quello che poteva essere, oh

Portami un amore superiore

Portami un amore superiore, oh

Portami un amore superiore

Dov’è quell’amore superiore a cui continuo a pensare?

Portami amore superiore, amore

Porta un amore più grande (Oh)

Portami amore superiore, amore

Portami un amore maggiore

Portami un amore superiore (Oh, portami amore)

Portami un amore superiore, oh (abbiamo bisogno di un amore più alto)

Portami un amore superiore (Portami, portami, sì)

Un amore superiore a cui continuo a pensare, oh

(Portami un amore superiore)

Portami amore superiore, amore

(Portami un amore superiore)

Porta un amore superiore (Oh)

(Portami un amore superiore)

Portami amore superiore

Un amore superiore a cui continuo a pensare, oh

Portami amore superiore, amore

Porta un amore più grande (Oh)

Portami amore superiore, amore

Portami un amore maggiore.

Higher Love di Kygo e Whitney Houston: il video

Redazione-iGossip