Holy di Justin Bieber feat. Chance The Rapper: testo, traduzione e video

Holy di Justin Bieber featuring Chance The Rapper descrive il rapporto che i due artisti hanno con Dio, nonostante il caos e l’ambiente dell’industria musicale e non mancano riferimenti al rapporto idilliaco tra la popstar canadese e la moglie, la splendida e sexy modella e attrice Hailey Baldwin. Ecco testo, traduzione e video ufficiale del brano.
Holy di Justin Bieber feat. Chance The Rapper: il testo[Verse 1: Justin Bieber]
I hear a lot about sinners
Don’t think that I’ll be a saint
But I might go down to the river
‘Cause the way that the sky opens up when we touch
Yeah, it’s making me say [Chorus: Justin Bieber]
That the way you hold me, hold me, hold me, hold me, hold me
Feels so holy, holy, holy, holy, holy
On God
Runnin’ to the altar like a track star
Can’t wait another second
‘Cause the way you hold me, hold me, hold me, hold me, hold me
Feels so holy [Verse 2: Justin Bieber]
I don’t do well with the drama
And, no, I can’t stand it being fake
(No, no, no, no, no, no, no, no)
I don’t believe in nirvana
But the way that we love in the night gave me life
Baby, I can’t explain [Chorus: Justin Bieber]
That the way you hold me, hold me, hold me, hold me, hold me
Feels so holy, holy, holy, holy, holy
On God
Runnin’ to the altar like a track star
Can’t wait another second
‘Cause the way you hold me, hold me, hold me, hold me, hold me
Feels so holy
[Bridge: Justin Bieber & Chance the Rapper]
They say we’re too young and
The pimps and the players say, “Don’t go crushin'”
Wise men say fools rush in
But I don’t know (Ah-ah-ah-ah)
They say we’re too young and
The pimps and the players say, “Don’t go crushin'”
Wise men say fools rush in
But I don’t know (Chance the Rapper) [Verse 3: Chance the Rapper]
The first step pleases the Father
Might be the hardest to take
But when you come out of the water
I’m a believer, my heart is fleshy
Life is short with a temper like Joe Pesci
They always come and sing your praises, your name is catchy
But they don’t see you how I see you, Parlay and Desi
Cross, Tween, Tween, Hesi’ hit the jet speed
When they get messy, go lefty like Lionel Messi
Let’s take a trip and get the Vespas or rent a jetski
I know the spots that got the best weed, we goin’ next week
I wanna honor, wanna honor you
Bride’s groom, I’m my father’s child
I know when the son takes the first steps, the Father’s proud (Yes)
If you make it to the water, He’ll part the clouds (Uh)
I know He made you a snack like Oscar Proud (Mwah)
Suffer it to be so now gotta clean it up (Ooh)
Formalize the union in communion, He can trust (Woo)
I know I ain’t leavin’ you like I know He ain’t leavin’ us (Ah)
I know we believe in God, and I know God believes in us
[Chorus: Justin Bieber]
‘Cause the way you hold me, hold me, hold me, hold me, hold me
Feels so holy, holy, holy, holy, holy
On God
Runnin’ to the altar like a track star
Can’t wait another second, on God
Runnin’ to the altar like a track star
Can’t wait another second, on God
Runnin’ to the altar like a track star
Can’t wait another second
‘Cause the way you hold me, hold me, hold me, hold me
Feels so ho-ho-ho-holy.
Holy di Justin Bieber feat. Chance The Rapper: la traduzione
Sento molte cose sui peccatori
Non pensare che sarò un santo
Ma potrei scendere al fiume
Perché il modo in cui il cielo si apre quando ci tocchiamo
Sì, mi sta facendo dire
È il modo in cui mi stringi, mi tieni, mi tieni, mi tieni, mi tieni
Sembra così santo, santo, santo, santo, santo
Su Dio
Correndo verso l’altare come un adepto
Non posso aspettare un altro secondo
Perché il modo in cui mi stringi, stringimi, stringimi, stringimi, stringimi
Sembra così santo
Non me la cavo bene con il dramma
E no, non posso restare lì facendo il finto
(No, no, no, no, no, no, no, no)
Non credo nel nirvana
Ma il modo in cui amiamo di notte mi ha dato la vita
Baby, non posso spiegare
È il modo in cui mi stringi, mi tieni, mi tieni, mi tieni, mi tieni
Sembra così santo, santo, santo, santo, santo
Su Dio
Correndo verso l’altare come un adepto
Non posso aspettare un altro secondo
Perché il modo in cui mi stringi, stringimi, stringimi, stringimi, stringimi
Sembra così santo
Dicono che siamo troppo giovani e
I magnaccia e i giocatori dicono: “Non schiacciare”
Gli uomini saggi dicono che gli sciocchi si precipitano
Ma non lo so (Ah-ah-ah-ah)
Dicono che siamo troppo giovani e
I magnaccia e i giocatori dicono: “Non schiacciare”
Gli uomini saggi dicono che gli sciocchi si precipitano
Ma non lo so (Chance the Rapper)
Il primo passo piace al Padre
Potrebbe essere il più difficile da accettare
Ma quando esci dall’acqua
Sono un credente, il mio cuore è carnoso
La vita è breve con un ruolo come quello di Joe Pesci
Vengono sempre e cantano le tue lodi, il tuo nome è orecchiabile
Ma loro non ti vedono come ti vedo io, Parlay e Desi
Cross, Tween, Tween, Hesi hanno raggiunto la velocità del jet
Quando diventano disordinati, vai a sinistra come Lionel Messi
Facciamo un viaggio e prendiamo le Vespe o noleggiamo una moto d’acqua
Conosco i punti che hanno ottenuto la migliore erba, andiamo la prossima settimana
Voglio onorarti, voglio onorarti
Lo sposo della sposa, sono il figlio di mio padre
So che quando il figlio fa i primi passi, il padre è orgoglioso (Sì)
Se arrivi all’acqua, separerà le nuvole (Uh)
So che ti ha fatto uno spuntino come Oscar Proud (Mwah)
Soffri che sia così ora devo pulirlo (Ooh)
Formalizza l’unione in comunione, può fidarsi (Woo)
So che non ti lascerò come so che non ci lascerà (Ah)
So che crediamo in Dio e so che Dio crede in noi
Perché il modo in cui mi stringi, stringimi, stringimi, stringimi, stringimi
Sembra così santo, santo, santo, santo, santo
Su Dio
Correndo verso l’altare come un adepto
Non posso aspettare un altro secondo, su Dio
Correndo verso l’altare come un adepto
Non posso aspettare un altro secondo, su Dio
Correndo verso l’altare come un adepto
Non posso aspettare un altro secondo
Perché il modo in cui mi stringi, stringimi, stringimi, stringimi
Si sente così santo.