Holy di Justin Bieber feat. Chance The Rapper: testo, traduzione e video

Holy di Justin Bieber featuring Chance The Rapper descrive il rapporto che i due artisti hanno con Dio, nonostante il caos e l’ambiente dell’industria musicale e non mancano riferimenti al rapporto idilliaco tra la popstar canadese e la moglie, la splendida e sexy modella e attrice Hailey Baldwin. Ecco testo, traduzione e video ufficiale del brano.

[Verse 1: Justin Bieber]I hear a lot about sinnersDon’t think that I’ll be a saintBut I might go down to the river‘Cause the way that the sky opens up when we touchYeah, it’s making me say [Chorus: Justin Bieber]That the way you hold me, hold me, hold me, hold me, hold meFeels so holy, holy, holy, holy, holyOn GodRunnin’ to the altar like a track starCan’t wait another second‘Cause the way you hold me, hold me, hold me, hold me, hold meFeels so holy [Verse 2: Justin Bieber]I don’t do well with the dramaAnd, no, I can’t stand it being fake(No, no, no, no, no, no, no, no)I don’t believe in nirvanaBut the way that we love in the night gave me lifeBaby, I can’t explain [Chorus: Justin Bieber]That the way you hold me, hold me, hold me, hold me, hold meFeels so holy, holy, holy, holy, holyOn GodRunnin’ to the altar like a track starCan’t wait another second‘Cause the way you hold me, hold me, hold me, hold me, hold meFeels so holy[Bridge: Justin Bieber & Chance the Rapper]They say we’re too young andThe pimps and the players say, “Don’t go crushin'”Wise men say fools rush inBut I don’t know (Ah-ah-ah-ah)They say we’re too young andThe pimps and the players say, “Don’t go crushin'”Wise men say fools rush inBut I don’t know (Chance the Rapper) [Verse 3: Chance the Rapper]The first step pleases the FatherMight be the hardest to takeBut when you come out of the waterI’m a believer, my heart is fleshyLife is short with a temper like Joe PesciThey always come and sing your praises, your name is catchyBut they don’t see you how I see you, Parlay and DesiCross, Tween, Tween, Hesi’ hit the jet speedWhen they get messy, go lefty like Lionel MessiLet’s take a trip and get the Vespas or rent a jetskiI know the spots that got the best weed, we goin’ next weekI wanna honor, wanna honor youBride’s groom, I’m my father’s childI know when the son takes the first steps, the Father’s proud (Yes)If you make it to the water, He’ll part the clouds (Uh)I know He made you a snack like Oscar Proud (Mwah)Suffer it to be so now gotta clean it up (Ooh)Formalize the union in communion, He can trust (Woo)I know I ain’t leavin’ you like I know He ain’t leavin’ us (Ah)I know we believe in God, and I know God believes in us[Chorus: Justin Bieber]‘Cause the way you hold me, hold me, hold me, hold me, hold meFeels so holy, holy, holy, holy, holyOn GodRunnin’ to the altar like a track starCan’t wait another second, on GodRunnin’ to the altar like a track starCan’t wait another second, on GodRunnin’ to the altar like a track starCan’t wait another second‘Cause the way you hold me, hold me, hold me, hold meFeels so ho-ho-ho-holy.

Sento molte cose sui peccatori

Non pensare che sarò un santo

Ma potrei scendere al fiume

Perché il modo in cui il cielo si apre quando ci tocchiamo

Sì, mi sta facendo dire

È il modo in cui mi stringi, mi tieni, mi tieni, mi tieni, mi tieni

Sembra così santo, santo, santo, santo, santo

Su Dio

Correndo verso l’altare come un adepto

Non posso aspettare un altro secondo

Perché il modo in cui mi stringi, stringimi, stringimi, stringimi, stringimi

Sembra così santo

Non me la cavo bene con il dramma

E no, non posso restare lì facendo il finto

(No, no, no, no, no, no, no, no)

Non credo nel nirvana

Ma il modo in cui amiamo di notte mi ha dato la vita

Baby, non posso spiegare

È il modo in cui mi stringi, mi tieni, mi tieni, mi tieni, mi tieni

Sembra così santo, santo, santo, santo, santo

Su Dio

Correndo verso l’altare come un adepto

Non posso aspettare un altro secondo

Perché il modo in cui mi stringi, stringimi, stringimi, stringimi, stringimi

Sembra così santo

Dicono che siamo troppo giovani e

I magnaccia e i giocatori dicono: “Non schiacciare”

Gli uomini saggi dicono che gli sciocchi si precipitano

Ma non lo so (Ah-ah-ah-ah)

Dicono che siamo troppo giovani e

I magnaccia e i giocatori dicono: “Non schiacciare”

Gli uomini saggi dicono che gli sciocchi si precipitano

Ma non lo so (Chance the Rapper)

Il primo passo piace al Padre

Potrebbe essere il più difficile da accettare

Ma quando esci dall’acqua

Sono un credente, il mio cuore è carnoso

La vita è breve con un ruolo come quello di Joe Pesci

Vengono sempre e cantano le tue lodi, il tuo nome è orecchiabile

Ma loro non ti vedono come ti vedo io, Parlay e Desi

Cross, Tween, Tween, Hesi hanno raggiunto la velocità del jet

Quando diventano disordinati, vai a sinistra come Lionel Messi

Facciamo un viaggio e prendiamo le Vespe o noleggiamo una moto d’acqua

Conosco i punti che hanno ottenuto la migliore erba, andiamo la prossima settimana

Voglio onorarti, voglio onorarti

Lo sposo della sposa, sono il figlio di mio padre

So che quando il figlio fa i primi passi, il padre è orgoglioso (Sì)

Se arrivi all’acqua, separerà le nuvole (Uh)

So che ti ha fatto uno spuntino come Oscar Proud (Mwah)

Soffri che sia così ora devo pulirlo (Ooh)

Formalizza l’unione in comunione, può fidarsi (Woo)

So che non ti lascerò come so che non ci lascerà (Ah)

So che crediamo in Dio e so che Dio crede in noi

Perché il modo in cui mi stringi, stringimi, stringimi, stringimi, stringimi

Sembra così santo, santo, santo, santo, santo

Su Dio

Correndo verso l’altare come un adepto

Non posso aspettare un altro secondo, su Dio

Correndo verso l’altare come un adepto

Non posso aspettare un altro secondo, su Dio

Correndo verso l’altare come un adepto

Non posso aspettare un altro secondo

Perché il modo in cui mi stringi, stringimi, stringimi, stringimi

Si sente così santo.

