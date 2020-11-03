Let me love you like a woman di Lana Del Rey: testo, traduzione e video

Let me love you like a woman di Lana Del Rey, che anticipa l’uscita dell’album di inediti “Chemtrails Over the Country Club” in uscita a fine 2020, inizio 2021. Ecco testo, traduzione e video ufficiale del brano.

Let me love you like a woman di Lana Del Rey: il testo

Let me love you like a woman di Lana Del Rey: la traduzione

[Verse 1]I come from a small town, how ‘bout you?I only mention it ‘cause I’m ready?to?leave LAAnd I?want you to comeEighty miles North?or South will doI don’t care where as long as you’re with meAnd I’m with you and you let me [Chorus]Let me love you like a womanLet me hold you like a babyLet me shine like a diamondLet me be who I’m meant to beTalk to me in poems and songsDon’t make me be bittersweetLet me love you like a womanLet me hold you like a babyLet me hold you like a baby [Verse 2]I come from a small town far awayI only mention it ‘cause I’m ready to leave LAAnd I want you to comeI guess I could manage if you stayIt’s just if you do I can’t see myself having any fun, soPrimis Player Placeholder[Chorus]Let me love you like a womanLet me hold you like a babyLet me shine like a diamondLet me be who I’m meant to beTalk to me in songs and poemsDon’t make me be bittersweetLet me love you like a womanTake you to infinityLet me hold you like a babyTake you to infinityLet me love you like a womanTake you to infinity [Bridge]We could get lost in the purple rainTalk about the good ol’ daysWe could get high on some pink champagneBaby, let me count the waves [Chorus]Let me love you like a womanLet me hold you like a babyLet me shine like a diamondLet me be who I’m meant to beDoesn’t mean songs and poemsDon’t make me be bittersweetLet me love you like a woman.

Vengo da una piccola città, che cosa mi dici di te?

Lo menziono solo perché sono pronto a lasciare LA

E voglio che tu venga

Ottanta miglia a nord oa sud andranno bene

Non m’importa dove finché sarai con me

E io sono con te e tu me lo lasci fare

Lascia che ti ami come una donna

Lascia che ti abbracci come un bambino

Fammi brillare come un diamante

Lasciami essere chi dovrei essere

Parlami con poesie e canzoni

Non farmi essere agrodolce

Lascia che ti ami come una donna

Lascia che ti abbracci come un bambino

Lascia che ti abbracci come un bambino

Vengo da una piccola città lontana

Lo menziono solo perché sono pronto a lasciare LA

E voglio che tu venga

Immagino che potrei cavarmela se rimani

È solo che se lo fai non riesco a vedermi mentre mi diverso, quindiLascia che ti ami come una donna

Lascia che ti abbracci come un bambino

Fammi brillare come un diamante

Lasciami essere chi dovrei essere

Parla con me in canzoni e poesie

Non farmi essere agrodolce

Lascia che ti ami come una donna

Portarti all’infinito

Lascia che ti abbracci come un bambino

Portarti all’infinito

Lascia che ti ami come una donna

Portarti all’infinito

Potremmo perderci nella pioggia viola

Parla dei bei vecchi tempi

Potremmo sballarci con dello champagne rosa

Baby, fammi contare le onde

Lascia che ti ami come una donna

Lascia che ti abbracci come un bambino

Fammi brillare come un diamante

Lasciami essere chi dovrei essere

Non significa canzoni e poesie

Non farmi essere agrodolce

Lascia che ti ami come una donna.

Let me love you like a woman di Lana Del Rey: il video