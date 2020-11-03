Let me love you like a woman di Lana Del Rey: testo, traduzione e video

Let me love you like a woman di Lana Del Rey, che anticipa l’uscita dell’album di inediti “Chemtrails Over the Country Club” in uscita a fine 2020, inizio 2021. Ecco testo, traduzione e video ufficiale del brano.
Let me love you like a woman di Lana Del Rey: il testo[Verse 1]
I come from a small town, how ‘bout you?
I only mention it ‘cause I’m ready?to?leave LA
And I?want you to come
Eighty miles North?or South will do
I don’t care where as long as you’re with me
And I’m with you and you let me [Chorus]
Let me love you like a woman
Let me hold you like a baby
Let me shine like a diamond
Let me be who I’m meant to be
Talk to me in poems and songs
Don’t make me be bittersweet
Let me love you like a woman
Let me hold you like a baby
Let me hold you like a baby [Verse 2]
I come from a small town far away
I only mention it ‘cause I’m ready to leave LA
And I want you to come
I guess I could manage if you stay
It’s just if you do I can’t see myself having any fun, so
[Chorus]
Let me love you like a woman
Let me hold you like a baby
Let me shine like a diamond
Let me be who I’m meant to be
Talk to me in songs and poems
Don’t make me be bittersweet
Let me love you like a woman
Take you to infinity
Let me hold you like a baby
Take you to infinity
Let me love you like a woman
Take you to infinity [Bridge]
We could get lost in the purple rain
Talk about the good ol’ days
We could get high on some pink champagne
Baby, let me count the waves [Chorus]
Let me love you like a woman
Let me hold you like a baby
Let me shine like a diamond
Let me be who I’m meant to be
Doesn’t mean songs and poems
Don’t make me be bittersweet
Let me love you like a woman.
Let me love you like a woman di Lana Del Rey: la traduzione
Vengo da una piccola città, che cosa mi dici di te?
Lo menziono solo perché sono pronto a lasciare LA
E voglio che tu venga
Ottanta miglia a nord oa sud andranno bene
Non m’importa dove finché sarai con me
E io sono con te e tu me lo lasci fare
Lascia che ti ami come una donna
Lascia che ti abbracci come un bambino
Fammi brillare come un diamante
Lasciami essere chi dovrei essere
Parlami con poesie e canzoni
Non farmi essere agrodolce
Lascia che ti ami come una donna
Lascia che ti abbracci come un bambino
Lascia che ti abbracci come un bambino
Vengo da una piccola città lontana
Lo menziono solo perché sono pronto a lasciare LA
E voglio che tu venga
Immagino che potrei cavarmela se rimani
È solo che se lo fai non riesco a vedermi mentre mi diverso, quindiLascia che ti ami come una donna
Lascia che ti abbracci come un bambino
Fammi brillare come un diamante
Lasciami essere chi dovrei essere
Parla con me in canzoni e poesie
Non farmi essere agrodolce
Lascia che ti ami come una donna
Portarti all’infinito
Lascia che ti abbracci come un bambino
Portarti all’infinito
Lascia che ti ami come una donna
Portarti all’infinito
Potremmo perderci nella pioggia viola
Parla dei bei vecchi tempi
Potremmo sballarci con dello champagne rosa
Baby, fammi contare le onde
Lascia che ti ami come una donna
Lascia che ti abbracci come un bambino
Fammi brillare come un diamante
Lasciami essere chi dovrei essere
Non significa canzoni e poesie
Non farmi essere agrodolce
Lascia che ti ami come una donna.