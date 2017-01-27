Living room degli Heffron Drive: testo, traduzione e video

Living room è il nuovo singolo degli Heffron Drive, il duo americano di musica indie pop e electronic-rock formato da Kendall Schmidt e Dustin Belt nel 2008. Il brano racconta di la storia di un amore vissuto nelle quattro mura di un salotto. Ecco il testo, la traduzione e il video della nuova canzone del duo statunitense.

Living room degli Heffron Drive: il testo

Remember painting

Painting the living room

When we were building a home

We must have been dreaming

Or breathing in the fumes

Cause now we’re standing alone

I’ve been writing letters

Hoping you would read them

Can you tell me, are they coming through

What do I gotta do

Can we go back

Color in the blanks

Fill in the cracks

Back in our living room

Go back

We’ll rebuild the frames

Put it in the past

Back in our living room

Records were playing

There were burning candles too

And you would dance on my toes

Wine bottles were draining

With all that we went through

Our bones were starting to show

I’ve been writing letters

Hoping you would read them

Can you tell me, are they coming through

What do I gotta do

Can we go back

Can we go back

Color in the blanks

Fill in the gaps

Back in our living room

Go back

We’ll rebuild the frames

Put it in the past

Back in our living room.

Living room degli Heffron Drive: la traduzione

Mi ricordo che dipingevamo

Dipingevamo il salotto

Quando stavamo costruendo la casa

Stavamo sognando

O aspirando i fumi

Perché ora siamo qui soli

Ti sto scrivendo lettere

Spero che tu le stia leggendo

Me lo puoi dire, stanno arrivando

Cosa devo fare

Possiamo tornare indietro

Colorare gli spazi

Riempire le crepe

Tornare in salotto

Ritornare

Ricostruiremo le cornici

Ce lo lasceremo alle spalle

Torneremo nel nostro salotto

Suonavano i dischi

E avevano anche le candele accese

E ballavi sui miei piedi

Venivano versate bottiglie di vino

Con tutto quello che abbiamo affrontato

Cominciavano a farsi vedere le nostre ossa

Ti sto scrivendo lettere

Spero che tu le stia leggendo

Me lo puoi dire, stanno arrivando

Cosa devo fare

Possiamo tornare indietro

Colorare gli spazi

Riempire le crepe

Tornare in salotto

Ritornare

Ricostruiremo le cornici

Ce lo lasceremo alle spalle

Torneremo nel nostro salotto

Di nuovo nel nostro salotto.

Living room degli Heffron Drive: il video