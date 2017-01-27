Living room degli Heffron Drive: testo, traduzione e video

Living room è il nuovo singolo degli Heffron Drive, il duo americano di musica indie pop e electronic-rock formato da Kendall Schmidt e Dustin Belt nel 2008. Il brano racconta di la storia di un amore vissuto nelle quattro mura di un salotto. Ecco il testo, la traduzione e il video della nuova canzone del duo statunitense.
Living room degli Heffron Drive: il testo
Remember painting
Painting the living room
When we were building a home
We must have been dreaming
Or breathing in the fumes
Cause now we’re standing alone
I’ve been writing letters
Hoping you would read them
Can you tell me, are they coming through
What do I gotta do
Can we go back
Color in the blanks
Fill in the cracks
Back in our living room
Go back
We’ll rebuild the frames
Put it in the past
Back in our living room
Records were playing
There were burning candles too
And you would dance on my toes
Wine bottles were draining
With all that we went through
Our bones were starting to show
I’ve been writing letters
Hoping you would read them
Can you tell me, are they coming through
What do I gotta do
Can we go back
Can we go back
Color in the blanks
Fill in the gaps
Back in our living room
Go back
We’ll rebuild the frames
Put it in the past
Back in our living room.
Living room degli Heffron Drive: la traduzione
Mi ricordo che dipingevamo
Dipingevamo il salotto
Quando stavamo costruendo la casa
Stavamo sognando
O aspirando i fumi
Perché ora siamo qui soli
Ti sto scrivendo lettere
Spero che tu le stia leggendo
Me lo puoi dire, stanno arrivando
Cosa devo fare
Possiamo tornare indietro
Colorare gli spazi
Riempire le crepe
Tornare in salotto
Ritornare
Ricostruiremo le cornici
Ce lo lasceremo alle spalle
Torneremo nel nostro salotto
Suonavano i dischi
E avevano anche le candele accese
E ballavi sui miei piedi
Venivano versate bottiglie di vino
Con tutto quello che abbiamo affrontato
Cominciavano a farsi vedere le nostre ossa
Ti sto scrivendo lettere
Spero che tu le stia leggendo
Me lo puoi dire, stanno arrivando
Cosa devo fare
Possiamo tornare indietro
Colorare gli spazi
Riempire le crepe
Tornare in salotto
Ritornare
Ricostruiremo le cornici
Ce lo lasceremo alle spalle
Torneremo nel nostro salotto
Di nuovo nel nostro salotto.
Living room degli Heffron Drive: il video