Miracles (Someone special) dei Coldplay e Big Sean è contenuto nell’EP Kaleidoscope, uscito il 14 luglio e già ai vertici della classifica di vendita in diversi Paesi. Il video ufficiale è stato diretto da Ben Mor e celebra la lunga storia degli immigrati arrivati negli Stati Uniti d’America da tutto il mondo. Ecco il testo, la traduzione e il video ufficiale della canzone.

Miracles (Someone special) dei Coldplay e Big Sean: il testo

[Verse 1: Chris Martin]

My father said never give up son

Just look how good Cassius become

Mohammed, Mahatma, and Nelson

Kosa, St. Theresa when

You sentries say ‘enemies too strong’

[Pre-Chorus: Chris Martin]

Now you could go to see me right

Or never be known in my whole life

Or you could turn and see the wind that blows [?]

And get to keep on dancing all night long

[Verse 2: Chris Martin]

My father said never give up son

Just look what [?]

Or [?] in war won

Not scared to be strong

[Pre-Chorus: Chris Martin]

Now you could go to see me right

Or never be known known in my whole life

Or you could turn and see the wind that blows [?]

And get to keep on dancing all night long

Yeah you could be

[Chorus: Chris Martin]

Someone special

You’ve got riding and [?] you’ll go higher then they’ve ever gone

Yeah in you I see

Someone special

You’ve got fire in your eyes when you realize you’ll go further then we’ve ever gone

Just turn it on

[Verse 3: Big Sean]

Look I pay my intuition I couldn’t afford tuition

My funds was insufficient and it felt I was risen

And suddenly I realized I had to set my mind free

I was trusting statistics more than I trust me

Get a degree, good job, 401k

And maybe I could be the new Ali of music, probably

Instead of doing it just as a hobby like these boys told me to

I guess neither wants to show [?]

Prove it to them you prove it to yourself but honestly its better if you do it for yourself

Never complacent till we hit the oasis

One life don’t waste it feel my heart races, success I taste it, I

We on the verge again and every single day that we deserve

[Chorus: Chris Martin]

Yeah you could be someone special

You’ve got fire in your eyes I see heaven inside you’ll go further then we’ve ever gone

Yeah in you I see someone special

You’ve got bright in your brains you can break through the chains you’ll go higher then we’ve ever gone

Just turn it on

[Outro: Chris Martin]

In you I see someone special

Don’t go to war with yourself

Just turn it on and you can’t go wrong.

Miracles (Someone special) dei Coldplay e Big Sean: la traduzione

Mio padre mi ha detto, Non arrenderti mai, figliolo

Guarda come è diventato il buon Cassius

Mohammed, Mahatma e Nelson

Kosa, Madre Teresa quando

Le voci dentro di te dicono “I nemici sono troppo forti”

Ora potresti andare a vedere che ho ragione

O che non sono mai stato conosciuto in tutta la mia vita

O potresti voltare e vedere il vento che soffia

E andare a ballare tutta la notte

Mio padre mi ha detto, Non arrenderti mai, figliolo

Guarda come è diventato

Oppure [?] In guerra ha vinto

Non temere di essere forte

Ora potresti andare a vedere che ho ragione

O che non sono mai stato conosciuto in tutta la mia vita

O potresti voltare e vedere il vento che soffia

E andare a ballare tutta la notte

Qualcuno di speciale

Hai cavalcato, Andrai più in alto di quanto tu sia mai stato

Sì in te vedo

Qualcuno di speciale

Avrai incendi nei tuoi occhi quando ti renderai conto che andrai oltre, dove non siamo mai andati

Basta farlo

Guarda, pago l’intuizione che non ho potuto permettermi di insegnare

I miei fondi erano insufficienti e mi sembrava di essere risorto

Ed improvvisamente ho capito che dovevo liberare la mia mente

Stavo dando credito alle statistiche più di quanto mi fidassi di me stesso

Prendi un diploma, un buon lavoro, 401k

E forse potrei essere il nuovo Ali della musica, probabilmente

Invece di farlo come un hobby come questi ragazzi mi hanno detto

Suppongo che nessuno lo voglia mostrare [?]

Prova a loro che lo dimostri a te stesso, ma onestamente è meglio se lo fai per te stesso

Mai compiacenti finché non abbiamo colpito l’oasi

Una vita non la spreco, senti i miei battiti del cuore, il successo lo assaporo, io

Siamo sull’orlo di nuovo e ogni singolo giorno ce lo meritiamo

Sì, potresti essere qualcuno di speciale

Hai un fuoco nei tuoi occhi vedo il cielo dentro, tu andrai oltre, dove non siamo mai andati

Sì in te vedo qualcuno speciale

Hai brillato nel tuo cervello puoi spezzare le catene, tu andrai oltre, dove non siamo mai andati

Basta volerlo

In te vedo qualcuno speciale

Non andare in guerra con te stesso

Basta volerlo e non può andare male.

Miracles (Someone special) dei Coldplay e Big Sean: il video