Miracles (Someone special) dei Coldplay e Big Sean è contenuto nell’EP Kaleidoscope, uscito il 14 luglio e già ai vertici della classifica di vendita in diversi Paesi. Il video ufficiale è stato diretto da Ben Mor e celebra la lunga storia degli immigrati arrivati negli Stati Uniti d’America da tutto il mondo. Ecco il testo, la traduzione e il video ufficiale della canzone.
Miracles (Someone special) dei Coldplay e Big Sean: il testo
[Verse 1: Chris Martin]
My father said never give up son
Just look how good Cassius become
Mohammed, Mahatma, and Nelson
Kosa, St. Theresa when
You sentries say ‘enemies too strong’
[Pre-Chorus: Chris Martin]
Now you could go to see me right
Or never be known in my whole life
Or you could turn and see the wind that blows [?]
And get to keep on dancing all night long
[Verse 2: Chris Martin]
My father said never give up son
Just look what [?]
Or [?] in war won
Not scared to be strong
[Pre-Chorus: Chris Martin]
Now you could go to see me right
Or never be known known in my whole life
Or you could turn and see the wind that blows [?]
And get to keep on dancing all night long
Yeah you could be
[Chorus: Chris Martin]
Someone special
You’ve got riding and [?] you’ll go higher then they’ve ever gone
Yeah in you I see
Someone special
You’ve got fire in your eyes when you realize you’ll go further then we’ve ever gone
Just turn it on
[Verse 3: Big Sean]
Look I pay my intuition I couldn’t afford tuition
My funds was insufficient and it felt I was risen
And suddenly I realized I had to set my mind free
I was trusting statistics more than I trust me
Get a degree, good job, 401k
And maybe I could be the new Ali of music, probably
Instead of doing it just as a hobby like these boys told me to
I guess neither wants to show [?]
Prove it to them you prove it to yourself but honestly its better if you do it for yourself
Never complacent till we hit the oasis
One life don’t waste it feel my heart races, success I taste it, I
We on the verge again and every single day that we deserve
[Chorus: Chris Martin]
Yeah you could be someone special
You’ve got fire in your eyes I see heaven inside you’ll go further then we’ve ever gone
Yeah in you I see someone special
You’ve got bright in your brains you can break through the chains you’ll go higher then we’ve ever gone
Just turn it on
[Outro: Chris Martin]
In you I see someone special
Don’t go to war with yourself
Just turn it on and you can’t go wrong.
Miracles (Someone special) dei Coldplay e Big Sean: la traduzione
Mio padre mi ha detto, Non arrenderti mai, figliolo
Guarda come è diventato il buon Cassius
Mohammed, Mahatma e Nelson
Kosa, Madre Teresa quando
Le voci dentro di te dicono “I nemici sono troppo forti”
Ora potresti andare a vedere che ho ragione
O che non sono mai stato conosciuto in tutta la mia vita
O potresti voltare e vedere il vento che soffia
E andare a ballare tutta la notte
Mio padre mi ha detto, Non arrenderti mai, figliolo
Guarda come è diventato
Oppure [?] In guerra ha vinto
Non temere di essere forte
Ora potresti andare a vedere che ho ragione
O che non sono mai stato conosciuto in tutta la mia vita
O potresti voltare e vedere il vento che soffia
E andare a ballare tutta la notte
Qualcuno di speciale
Hai cavalcato, Andrai più in alto di quanto tu sia mai stato
Sì in te vedo
Qualcuno di speciale
Avrai incendi nei tuoi occhi quando ti renderai conto che andrai oltre, dove non siamo mai andati
Basta farlo
Guarda, pago l’intuizione che non ho potuto permettermi di insegnare
I miei fondi erano insufficienti e mi sembrava di essere risorto
Ed improvvisamente ho capito che dovevo liberare la mia mente
Stavo dando credito alle statistiche più di quanto mi fidassi di me stesso
Prendi un diploma, un buon lavoro, 401k
E forse potrei essere il nuovo Ali della musica, probabilmente
Invece di farlo come un hobby come questi ragazzi mi hanno detto
Suppongo che nessuno lo voglia mostrare [?]
Prova a loro che lo dimostri a te stesso, ma onestamente è meglio se lo fai per te stesso
Mai compiacenti finché non abbiamo colpito l’oasi
Una vita non la spreco, senti i miei battiti del cuore, il successo lo assaporo, io
Siamo sull’orlo di nuovo e ogni singolo giorno ce lo meritiamo
Sì, potresti essere qualcuno di speciale
Hai un fuoco nei tuoi occhi vedo il cielo dentro, tu andrai oltre, dove non siamo mai andati
Sì in te vedo qualcuno speciale
Hai brillato nel tuo cervello puoi spezzare le catene, tu andrai oltre, dove non siamo mai andati
Basta volerlo
In te vedo qualcuno speciale
Non andare in guerra con te stesso
Basta volerlo e non può andare male.
Miracles (Someone special) dei Coldplay e Big Sean: il video