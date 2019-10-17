Mother di Charlie Puth: testo, traduzione e video ufficiale

Mother di Charlie Puth è il secondo singolo del suo terzo album in studio, SICK. Il brano descrive una ragazza la cui madre non approva la loro relazione ma con un ritmo allegro e spensierato. Ecco testo, traduzione e video ufficiale del brano.

Mother di Charlie Puth: il testo

[Verse 1]

He’s such a nice boy, so well-mannered

He’s so much better than the last one you?brought?around

Please and thank?you, everything matters

I’m gonna make sure?that she knows I’m the best she’s found

[Pre-Chorus1]

The moment she walks out that door

I’m not pretending anymore

[Chorus2]

If your mother knew all of the things that we do

If your mother knew all the things we do

If your mother knew, she’d keep me so far from you

If your mother knew all the things we do

[Verse 2]

Sneak out the window, bed stuffed with pillows

I’ll be waiting in the car right around the block

Back of the Benzo (Back of the Benzo)

More than a friend zone (More than a friend zone)

We’ve been hiding since the time they forgot to knock

[Pre-Chorus1]

The moment she walks out that door (She walks out the door)

I’m not pretending anymore

[Chorus2]

If your mother knew all of the things that we do (Yeah)

If your mother knew (If your mother)

All the things we do (All that we do)

If your mother knew, she’d keep me so far from you

If your mother knew (Oh) all the things we do

[Bridge5]

Next time that she sees me

She gon’ act like she don’t know me

‘Cause she knows all of the story

Now your daddy wants to kill me (Ah)

Next time that she sees me

She gon’ act like she don’t know me

‘Cause she knows all of the story

Now your daddy wants to kill me (Yeah, yeah)

If your mother only knew (Ooh)

[Pre-Chorus1]

The moment she walks out that door

I’m not pretending anymore

[Chorus2]

If your mother knew all of the things that we do

If your mother knew all the things we do (We do)

If your mother knew, she’d keep me so far from you

If your mother knew all the things we do (From you, oh)

[Post-Chorus8]

Next time that she sees me (Hey)

She gon’ act like she don’t know me (Does she know me?)

‘Cause she knows all of the story

Now your daddy wants to kill me (Yeah)

Next time that she sees me

She gon’ act like she don’t know me

‘Cause she knows all of the story

Now your daddy wants to kill me (Yeah)

[Outro9]

If your mother knew all the things we do

If your mother knew all the things we do

If your mother knew all of the things that we do.

Mother di Charlie Puth: la traduzione

È un ragazzo così gentile, così educato

È molto meglio dell’ultimo che hai portato

Per favore e grazie, tutto ha importanza

Mi assicurerò che sappia che sono il migliore che abbia trovato

Nel momento in cui esce da quella porta

Non sto più fingendo

Se tua madre sapesse tutte le cose che facciamo

Se tua madre sapesse tutte le cose che facciamo

Se tua madre lo sapesse, mi terrebbe così lontano da te

Se tua madre sapesse tutte le cose che facciamo

Sgattaiola fuori dalla finestra, il letto pieno di cuscini

Aspetterò in macchina proprio dietro l’isolato

Dietro a Benzo (Dietro a Benzo)

Più di una zona di amici (Più di una zona di amici)

Ci nascondiamo dal momento che si sono dimenticati di bussare

Nel momento in cui esce da quella porta (esce dalla porta)

Non sto più fingendo

Se tua madre sapesse tutte le cose che facciamo (Sì)

Se tua madre lo sapesse (Se tua madre)

Tutte le cose che facciamo (tutto ciò che facciamo)

Se tua madre lo sapesse, mi terrebbe così lontano da te

Se tua madre sapesse (Oh) tutte le cose che facciamo

La prossima volta che mi vede

Si comporterà come se non mi conoscesse

Perché lei sa tutta la storia

Ora tuo padre vuole uccidermi (Ah)

La prossima volta che mi vede

Si comporterà come se non mi conoscesse

Perché lei sa tutta la storia

Ora tuo padre vuole uccidermi (Sì, sì)

Se tua madre sapesse solo (Ooh)

Nel momento in cui esce da quella porta

Non sto più fingendo

Se tua madre sapesse tutte le cose che facciamo

Se tua madre sapesse tutte le cose che facciamo (lo facciamo)

Se tua madre lo sapesse, mi terrebbe così lontano da te

Se tua madre sapesse tutte le cose che facciamo (da te, oh)

La prossima volta che mi vede

Si comporterà come se non mi conoscesse

Perché lei sa tutta la storia

Ora tuo padre vuole uccidermi (Ah)

La prossima volta che mi vede

Si comporterà come se non mi conoscesse

Perché lei sa tutta la storia

Ora tuo padre vuole uccidermi (Sì, sì)

Se tua madre sapesse tutte le cose che facciamo

Se tua madre sapesse tutte le cose che facciamo

Se tua madre sapesse tutte le cose che facciamo.

Mother di Charlie Puth: il video ufficiale

Redazione-iGossip