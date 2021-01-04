Not the End of the world di Katy Perry: testo, traduzione e video

Not the End of the world di Katy Perry è estratto dall’album Smile, che non ha riscosso un grande successo a livello commerciale. Ecco testo, traduzione e video ufficiale del brano.

Not the End of the world di Katy Perry: il testo

It’s not the end of the world

No, not the end of the world

Throw on your fancy attire, fears in the fire

Don’t lose hope

It’s no funeral we’re attending

Actually, just the beginning

Throw on your fancy attire, fears in the fire

Don’t lose hope

It’s not the end of the

No, not the end of the world

You can catch a star if the sky is falling down

There’s a golden lining up in every single cloud

You can take a frown turn it all the way around

All the way around, all the, all the way around

A fortune teller told me the power’s in your mind

You might see a cliff, but I see a way to fly

Flipping off the flop, now I just enjoy the ride

Just enjoy the world, yeah, I just enjoy the ride

Na, na, na, na, what a time

Na, na, na, na, to be alive

Don’t say goodbye

It’s not the end of the world

No, not the end of the world

Throw on your fancy attire, fears in the fire

Don’t lose hope

It’s no funeral we’re attending

Actually, just the beginning

Throw on your fancy attire, fears in the fire

Don’t lose hope

It’s not the end of the

No, not the end of the world

You can make a wish even on a satellite

On a plastic lash or anything you like

You can tame a dragon if you’re not afraid to fight

Not afraid to fight, no, not afraid

Na, na, na, na, what a time

Na, na, na, na, to be alive

Don’t say goodbye (don’t say goodbye)

It’s not the end of the world

No, not the end of the world

Throw on your fancy attire, fears in the fire

Don’t lose hope

It’s no funeral we’re attending

Actually, just the beginning

Throw on your fancy attire, fears in the fire

Don’t lose hope

Na, na, na, na

Na, na, na, na

Don’t say goodbye (don’t say goodbye)

Na, na, na, na

Na, na, na, na

Don’t say goodbye.

Not the End of the world di Katy Perry: la traduzione

Non è la fine del mondo

No, non la fine del mondo

Indossa il tuo abito raffinato, le paure nel fuoco

Non perdere la speranza

Non stiamo assistendo a un funerale

In realtà, Indossa il tuo abito raffinato, le paure nel fuoco

Non perdere la speranza

Non è la fine

No, non la fine del mondo

Puoi prendere una stella se il cielo sta cadendo

C’è un allineamento dorato in ogni singola nuvola

Puoi prendere un cipiglio girandolo tutto intorno

Tutto intorno, tutto, tutto intorno

Un indovino mi ha detto che il potere è nella tua mente

Potresti vedere una scogliera, ma io vedo un modo per volare

Lanciato il flop, ora mi godo il viaggio

Goditi il ??mondo, sì, mi godo il viaggio

Na, na, na, na, che tempo

Na, na, na, na, essere vivi

Non dire addio

Non è la fine del mondo

No, non la fine del mondo

Indossa il tuo abito raffinato, le paure nel fuoco

Non perdere la speranza

Non stiamo assistendo a un funerale

In realtà, Indossa il tuo abito raffinato, le paure nel fuoco

Non perdere la speranza

Non è la fine

No, non la fine del mondo

Puoi esprimere un desiderio anche su un satellite

Su una frusta di plastica o qualsiasi cosa ti piaccia

Puoi domare un drago se non hai paura di combattere

Non ha paura di combattere, no, non ha paura Na, na, na, na, che tempo

Na, na, na, na, essere vivi

Non dire addio (non dire addio)

Non è la fine del mondo

No, non la fine del mondo

Indossa il tuo abito raffinato, le paure nel fuoco

Non perdere la speranza

Non stiamo assistendo a un funerale

In realtà, Indossa il tuo abito raffinato, le paure nel fuoco

Non perdere la speranza

Na, na, na, na

Na, na, na, na

Non dire addio (non dire addio)

Na, na, na, na Na, na, na, na

Non dire addio.

Not the End of the world di Katy Perry: il video