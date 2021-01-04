Not the End of the world di Katy Perry: testo, traduzione e video

Not the End of the world di Katy Perry è estratto dall’album Smile, che non ha riscosso un grande successo a livello commerciale. Ecco testo, traduzione e video ufficiale del brano.
Not the End of the world di Katy Perry: il testo
It’s not the end of the world
No, not the end of the world
Throw on your fancy attire, fears in the fire
Don’t lose hope
It’s no funeral we’re attending
Actually, just the beginning
Throw on your fancy attire, fears in the fire
Don’t lose hope
It’s not the end of the
No, not the end of the world
You can catch a star if the sky is falling down
There’s a golden lining up in every single cloud
You can take a frown turn it all the way around
All the way around, all the, all the way around
A fortune teller told me the power’s in your mind
You might see a cliff, but I see a way to fly
Flipping off the flop, now I just enjoy the ride
Just enjoy the world, yeah, I just enjoy the ride
Na, na, na, na, what a time
Na, na, na, na, to be alive
Don’t say goodbye
It’s not the end of the world
No, not the end of the world
Throw on your fancy attire, fears in the fire
Don’t lose hope
It’s no funeral we’re attending
Actually, just the beginning
Throw on your fancy attire, fears in the fire
Don’t lose hope
It’s not the end of the
No, not the end of the world
You can make a wish even on a satellite
On a plastic lash or anything you like
You can tame a dragon if you’re not afraid to fight
Not afraid to fight, no, not afraid
Na, na, na, na, what a time
Na, na, na, na, to be alive
Don’t say goodbye (don’t say goodbye)
It’s not the end of the world
No, not the end of the world
Throw on your fancy attire, fears in the fire
Don’t lose hope
It’s no funeral we’re attending
Actually, just the beginning
Throw on your fancy attire, fears in the fire
Don’t lose hope
Na, na, na, na
Na, na, na, na
Don’t say goodbye (don’t say goodbye)
Na, na, na, na
Na, na, na, na
Don’t say goodbye.
Not the End of the world di Katy Perry: la traduzione
Non è la fine del mondo
No, non la fine del mondo
Indossa il tuo abito raffinato, le paure nel fuoco
Non perdere la speranza
Non stiamo assistendo a un funerale
In realtà, Indossa il tuo abito raffinato, le paure nel fuoco
Non perdere la speranza
Non è la fine
No, non la fine del mondo
Puoi prendere una stella se il cielo sta cadendo
C’è un allineamento dorato in ogni singola nuvola
Puoi prendere un cipiglio girandolo tutto intorno
Tutto intorno, tutto, tutto intorno
Un indovino mi ha detto che il potere è nella tua mente
Potresti vedere una scogliera, ma io vedo un modo per volare
Lanciato il flop, ora mi godo il viaggio
Goditi il ??mondo, sì, mi godo il viaggio
Na, na, na, na, che tempo
Na, na, na, na, essere vivi
Non dire addio
Non è la fine del mondo
No, non la fine del mondo
Indossa il tuo abito raffinato, le paure nel fuoco
Non perdere la speranza
Non stiamo assistendo a un funerale
In realtà, Indossa il tuo abito raffinato, le paure nel fuoco
Non perdere la speranza
Non è la fine
No, non la fine del mondo
Puoi esprimere un desiderio anche su un satellite
Su una frusta di plastica o qualsiasi cosa ti piaccia
Puoi domare un drago se non hai paura di combattere
Non ha paura di combattere, no, non ha paura Na, na, na, na, che tempo
Na, na, na, na, essere vivi
Non dire addio (non dire addio)
Non è la fine del mondo
No, non la fine del mondo
Indossa il tuo abito raffinato, le paure nel fuoco
Non perdere la speranza
Non stiamo assistendo a un funerale
In realtà, Indossa il tuo abito raffinato, le paure nel fuoco
Non perdere la speranza
Na, na, na, na
Na, na, na, na
Non dire addio (non dire addio)
Na, na, na, na Na, na, na, na