On a Sunday di Ester Peony: testo, traduzione e video

On a Sunday di Ester Peony ha rappresentato la Romania all’Eurovision Song Contest 2019, ma senza riscuotere successo a tal punto che non è arrivato alla finalissima del concorso internazionale di musica. Il brano è stato scritto da Ioana Victoria Badea ed è stato pubblicato il 17 gennaio scorso per l’etichetta discografica Spinnup. Ecco testo, traduzione e video del brano.

On a Sunday di Ester Peony: il testo

You left me

On a Sunday

And I still remember

That day in September

Yeah you left me

On a Sunday

Made sure there’s no way

To forget that day

Say hey, hey, hey, hey, hey

Loving you is a hard price to pay

Hey, hey, hey, hey, hey

Watching the smoke

Rise from the ashtray

Filling the room with pain

It’s still in my veins

Can’t feel at home

Cuz it’s so lonely

So cold and so grey

Since you left that day

You know, you know

Even if the sun rises and the world moves on everyday

Hey, hey, hey

I will always be waiting for you to come back home to me

To me, to me, to me hey

Hey, hey, hey, hey, hey

Loving you is a hard price to pay

Hey, hey, hey, hey, hey

Hey, hey, hey, hey, hey

Loving you is a hard price to pay

Hey, hey, hey, hey, hey

Wake me up

From this nightmare

Is this even true

Am I without you

Love’s not fair

Oh, I have learned that

Just never knew, that

I’ll be losing you

You know, you know

Even if the sun rises and the world moves on everyday

Hey, hey, hey

I will always be waiting for you to come back home to me

To me, to me, to me hey

Hey, hey, hey, hey, hey

Loving you is a hard price to pay

Hey, hey, hey, hey, hey

Loving you is a hard price to pay.

On a Sunday di Ester Peony: la traduzione

Mi hai lasciato

Di domenica

Mi ricordo ancora

Quel giorno in settembre

Già, mi hai lasciato

Di domenica

Assicurarci che non ci siano modo

Dimenticare quel giorno

Dire ehi, ehi, ehi, ehi, ehi

Amorevole te è un difficile prezzo da pagare

Ehi, ehi, ehi, ehi, ehi

Guardare il fumo

Risorgerà dalle posacenere

Riempimento nella stanza con dolore

È ancora nella mia vene

Non si può più stare tranquilli.

Perché è così solo

Così freddo e così grigio

Da quando hai lasciato quel giorno

Sai, lo so

Anche se il sole sorge e il mondo va avanti

Ehi, ehi, ehi

Io sarò aspettando che tu torni da me

Da me, da me, da me, ehi

Dire ehi, ehi, ehi, ehi, ehi

Amorevole te è un difficile prezzo da pagare

Ehi, ehi, ehi, ehi, ehi

Dire ehi, ehi, ehi, ehi, ehi

Amorevole te è un difficile prezzo da pagare

Ehi, ehi, ehi, ehi, ehi

Svegliarmi

Da questa incubo

Ma almeno è vero?

Sono senza a te?

L’amore non è giusto

Ah, ho imparato che

Ma non sapevo

Che sarò perderti

Sai, lo so

Anche se il sole sorge e il mondo va avanti

Ehi, ehi, ehi

Io sarò aspettando che tu torni da me

Da me, da me, da me, ehi

Dire ehi, ehi, ehi, ehi, ehi

Amorevole te è un difficile prezzo da pagare

Ehi, ehi, ehi, ehi, ehi.

On a Sunday di Ester Peony: il video