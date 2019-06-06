On a Sunday di Ester Peony: testo, traduzione e video

On a Sunday di Ester Peony ha rappresentato la Romania all’Eurovision Song Contest 2019, ma senza riscuotere successo a tal punto che non è arrivato alla finalissima del concorso internazionale di musica. Il brano è stato scritto da Ioana Victoria Badea ed è stato pubblicato il 17 gennaio scorso per l’etichetta discografica Spinnup. Ecco testo, traduzione e video del brano.
On a Sunday di Ester Peony: il testo
You left me
On a Sunday
And I still remember
That day in September
Yeah you left me
On a Sunday
Made sure there’s no way
To forget that day
Say hey, hey, hey, hey, hey
Loving you is a hard price to pay
Hey, hey, hey, hey, hey
Watching the smoke
Rise from the ashtray
Filling the room with pain
It’s still in my veins
Can’t feel at home
Cuz it’s so lonely
So cold and so grey
Since you left that day
You know, you know
Even if the sun rises and the world moves on everyday
Hey, hey, hey
I will always be waiting for you to come back home to me
To me, to me, to me hey
Hey, hey, hey, hey, hey
Loving you is a hard price to pay
Hey, hey, hey, hey, hey
Hey, hey, hey, hey, hey
Loving you is a hard price to pay
Hey, hey, hey, hey, hey
Wake me up
From this nightmare
Is this even true
Am I without you
Love’s not fair
Oh, I have learned that
Just never knew, that
I’ll be losing you
You know, you know
Even if the sun rises and the world moves on everyday
Hey, hey, hey
I will always be waiting for you to come back home to me
To me, to me, to me hey
Hey, hey, hey, hey, hey
Loving you is a hard price to pay
Hey, hey, hey, hey, hey
Loving you is a hard price to pay.
On a Sunday di Ester Peony: la traduzione
Mi hai lasciato
Di domenica
Mi ricordo ancora
Quel giorno in settembre
Già, mi hai lasciato
Di domenica
Assicurarci che non ci siano modo
Dimenticare quel giorno
Dire ehi, ehi, ehi, ehi, ehi
Amorevole te è un difficile prezzo da pagare
Ehi, ehi, ehi, ehi, ehi
Guardare il fumo
Risorgerà dalle posacenere
Riempimento nella stanza con dolore
È ancora nella mia vene
Non si può più stare tranquilli.
Perché è così solo
Così freddo e così grigio
Da quando hai lasciato quel giorno
Sai, lo so
Anche se il sole sorge e il mondo va avanti
Ehi, ehi, ehi
Io sarò aspettando che tu torni da me
Da me, da me, da me, ehi
Dire ehi, ehi, ehi, ehi, ehi
Amorevole te è un difficile prezzo da pagare
Ehi, ehi, ehi, ehi, ehi
Dire ehi, ehi, ehi, ehi, ehi
Amorevole te è un difficile prezzo da pagare
Ehi, ehi, ehi, ehi, ehi
Svegliarmi
Da questa incubo
Ma almeno è vero?
Sono senza a te?
L’amore non è giusto
Ah, ho imparato che
Ma non sapevo
Che sarò perderti
Sai, lo so
Anche se il sole sorge e il mondo va avanti
Ehi, ehi, ehi
Io sarò aspettando che tu torni da me
Da me, da me, da me, ehi
Dire ehi, ehi, ehi, ehi, ehi
Amorevole te è un difficile prezzo da pagare
Ehi, ehi, ehi, ehi, ehi.