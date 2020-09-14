Save the day di Mariah Carey feat. Lauryn Hill: testo, traduzione e video

Save the day di Mariah Carey feat. Lauryn Hill è il primo singolo estratto dall’album The Rarities. Il brano risale al 2011 ed era originariamente pensata come singolo di beneficenza. Ecco testo, traduzione e video del brano.
Save the day di Mariah Carey feat. Lauryn Hill: il testo[Intro: Mariah Carey]
We’re all in this together
You’re my only hope
And it’s too divided, too deep to understand
But if we don’t do it, tell me, who will?
Oh, we always say these words that don’t mean too much
I wonder, where is the love?
It’s curious
The fear still holding us down
One day, will we look up? [Verse 1: Mariah Carey]
You got a right to your own opinion
But when it comes to the world we live in
Isn’t it the time that we start rebuilding
All of the things that makes me crumble
We all tend to forget that
We all ceas? to exist if
We all live for ours?lves
If nobody bothers to find a solution [Chorus: Mariah Carey]
If he won’t, and she won’t, and they won’t, then we won’t
We won’t ever learn to save the day, woah, oh
If he won’t, and she won’t, and they won’t, then we won’t
We won’t ever learn to save the day [Verse 2: Mariah Carey]
We’re all in this together
You’re my only hope (Only hope)
And it’s too divided, too deep to understand
But if we don’t do it, tell me, who will? Yeah
Always say these words that don’t mean too much
I wonder, where is the love?
It’s curious
The fear still holding us back
One day, will we look up?
It’s up to us [Chorus: Mariah Carey]
If he won’t, and she won’t, and they won’t, then we won’t
We won’t ever learn to save the day, woah, oh
(To save the day, to save the day)
If he won’t, and she won’t, and they won’t, then we won’t (Come on, come on)
(Will we?) We won’t ever learn to save the day
(Ever learn, no) [Bridge: Mariah Carey & Lauryn Hill]
La-la-la, la, la-la, la
Woah, la
Woah, la (Ah, ah, ah)
La [Chorus: Mariah Carey]
If he won’t, and she won’t, and they won’t, then we won’t
We won’t ever learn to save the day, woah, oh (To save the day)
If he won’t, and she won’t, and they won’t, then we won’t (And she won’t)
We won’t ever learn to save the day, woah, oh
(We’re gonna have to learn to save the day)
If he won’t, and she won’t, and they won’t, then we won’t
We won’t ever learn to save the day (To save the day) [Outro: Mariah Carey]
We gon’ learn, we gon’ learn
Said we gotta learn.
Save the day di Mariah Carey feat. Lauryn Hill: la traduzione
Siamo tutti sulla stessa barca
Sei la mia unica speranza
Ed è troppo diviso, troppo profondo da capire
Ma se non lo facciamo, dimmi, chi lo farà?
Oh, diciamo sempre queste parole che non significano molto
Mi chiedo, dov’è l’amore?
È curioso
La paura ci trattiene ancora
Un giorno guarderemo in alto?
Hai diritto alla tua opinione
Ma quando si tratta del mondo in cui viviamo
Non è ora che iniziamo a ricostruire?
Tutte le cose che mi fanno crollare
Tendiamo tutti a dimenticarlo
Cessiamo tutti di esistere se
Viviamo tutti per noi stessi
Se nessuno si preoccupa di trovare una soluzione
Se lui non lo farà, e lei no, e loro no, allora non lo faremo
Non impareremo mai a salvare la giornata, woah, oh
Se lui non lo farà, e lei no, e loro no, allora non lo faremo
Non impareremo mai a salvare la situazione
Siamo tutti sulla stessa barca
Sei la mia unica speranza
Ed è troppo diviso, troppo profondo da capire
Ma se non lo facciamo, dimmi, chi lo farà?
Oh, diciamo sempre queste parole che non significano molto
Mi chiedo, dov’è l’amore?
È curioso
La paura ci trattiene ancora
Un giorno guarderemo in alto?
Se lui non lo farà, e lei no, e loro no, allora non lo faremo
Non impareremo mai a salvare la giornata, woah, oh
(Per salvare la giornata, per salvare la giornata)
Se lui non lo farà, e lei non lo farà, e loro non lo faranno, allora non lo faremo (Andiamo, andiamo)
(Lo faremo?) Non impareremo mai a salvare la situazione
(Mai imparato, no)
La-la-la, la, la-la, la
Woah, il
Woah, la (Ah, ah, ah)
Il
Se lui non lo farà, e lei no, e loro no, allora non lo faremo
Non impareremo mai a salvare la giornata, woah, oh (Per salvare la giornata)
Se lui non lo farà, e lei non lo farà, e loro no, allora non lo faremo (e lei no)
Non impareremo mai a salvare la giornata, woah, oh
(Dovremo imparare a salvare la giornata)
Se lui non lo farà, e lei no, e loro no, allora non lo faremo
Non impareremo mai a salvare la giornata (a salvare la giornata)
Impareremo, impareremo
Ho detto che dobbiamo imparare.