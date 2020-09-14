Save the day di Mariah Carey feat. Lauryn Hill: testo, traduzione e video

Save the day di Mariah Carey feat. Lauryn Hill è il primo singolo estratto dall’album The Rarities. Il brano risale al 2011 ed era originariamente pensata come singolo di beneficenza. Ecco testo, traduzione e video del brano.

Save the day di Mariah Carey feat. Lauryn Hill: il testo

Save the day di Mariah Carey feat. Lauryn Hill: la traduzione

[Intro: Mariah Carey]We’re all in this togetherYou’re my only hopeAnd it’s too divided, too deep to understandBut if we don’t do it, tell me, who will?Oh, we always say these words that don’t mean too muchI wonder, where is the love?It’s curiousThe fear still holding us downOne day, will we look up? [Verse 1: Mariah Carey]You got a right to your own opinionBut when it comes to the world we live inIsn’t it the time that we start rebuildingAll of the things that makes me crumbleWe all tend to forget thatWe all ceas? to exist ifWe all live for ours?lvesIf nobody bothers to find a solution [Chorus: Mariah Carey]If he won’t, and she won’t, and they won’t, then we won’tWe won’t ever learn to save the day, woah, ohIf he won’t, and she won’t, and they won’t, then we won’tWe won’t ever learn to save the day [Verse 2: Mariah Carey]We’re all in this togetherYou’re my only hope (Only hope)And it’s too divided, too deep to understandBut if we don’t do it, tell me, who will? YeahAlways say these words that don’t mean too muchI wonder, where is the love?It’s curiousThe fear still holding us backOne day, will we look up?It’s up to us [Chorus: Mariah Carey]If he won’t, and she won’t, and they won’t, then we won’tWe won’t ever learn to save the day, woah, oh(To save the day, to save the day)If he won’t, and she won’t, and they won’t, then we won’t (Come on, come on)(Will we?) We won’t ever learn to save the day(Ever learn, no) [Bridge: Mariah Carey & Lauryn Hill]La-la-la, la, la-la, laWoah, laWoah, la (Ah, ah, ah)La [Chorus: Mariah Carey]If he won’t, and she won’t, and they won’t, then we won’tWe won’t ever learn to save the day, woah, oh (To save the day)If he won’t, and she won’t, and they won’t, then we won’t (And she won’t)We won’t ever learn to save the day, woah, oh(We’re gonna have to learn to save the day)If he won’t, and she won’t, and they won’t, then we won’tWe won’t ever learn to save the day (To save the day) [Outro: Mariah Carey]We gon’ learn, we gon’ learnSaid we gotta learn.

Siamo tutti sulla stessa barca

Sei la mia unica speranza

Ed è troppo diviso, troppo profondo da capire

Ma se non lo facciamo, dimmi, chi lo farà?

Oh, diciamo sempre queste parole che non significano molto

Mi chiedo, dov’è l’amore?

È curioso

La paura ci trattiene ancora

Un giorno guarderemo in alto?

Hai diritto alla tua opinione

Ma quando si tratta del mondo in cui viviamo

Non è ora che iniziamo a ricostruire?

Tutte le cose che mi fanno crollare

Tendiamo tutti a dimenticarlo

Cessiamo tutti di esistere se

Viviamo tutti per noi stessi

Se nessuno si preoccupa di trovare una soluzione

Se lui non lo farà, e lei no, e loro no, allora non lo faremo

Non impareremo mai a salvare la giornata, woah, oh

Se lui non lo farà, e lei no, e loro no, allora non lo faremo

Non impareremo mai a salvare la situazione

Siamo tutti sulla stessa barca

Sei la mia unica speranza

Ed è troppo diviso, troppo profondo da capire

Ma se non lo facciamo, dimmi, chi lo farà?

Oh, diciamo sempre queste parole che non significano molto

Mi chiedo, dov’è l’amore?

È curioso

La paura ci trattiene ancora

Un giorno guarderemo in alto?

Se lui non lo farà, e lei no, e loro no, allora non lo faremo

Non impareremo mai a salvare la giornata, woah, oh

(Per salvare la giornata, per salvare la giornata)

Se lui non lo farà, e lei non lo farà, e loro non lo faranno, allora non lo faremo (Andiamo, andiamo)

(Lo faremo?) Non impareremo mai a salvare la situazione

(Mai imparato, no)

La-la-la, la, la-la, la

Woah, il

Woah, la (Ah, ah, ah)

Il

Se lui non lo farà, e lei no, e loro no, allora non lo faremo

Non impareremo mai a salvare la giornata, woah, oh (Per salvare la giornata)

Se lui non lo farà, e lei non lo farà, e loro no, allora non lo faremo (e lei no)

Non impareremo mai a salvare la giornata, woah, oh

(Dovremo imparare a salvare la giornata)

Se lui non lo farà, e lei no, e loro no, allora non lo faremo

Non impareremo mai a salvare la giornata (a salvare la giornata)

Impareremo, impareremo

Ho detto che dobbiamo imparare.

Save the day di Mariah Carey feat. Lauryn Hill: il video