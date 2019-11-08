South of the border di Ed Sheeran featuring Camila Cabello e Cardi B: testo, traduzione e video

South of the border di Ed Sheeran featuring Camila Cabello e Cardi B segna la prima collaborazione tra gli artisti in primo piano. Ecco testo, traduzione e video del brano.

South of the border di Ed Sheeran featuring Camila Cabello e Cardi B: il testo

[Verse 1: Ed Sheeran]

She got the mmm, brown eyes, caramel thighs

Long hair, no wedding ring, hey

I saw you lookin’ from across the way

And now I really wanna know your name

She got the mmm, white dress, but when she’s wearin’ less

Man, you know that she drives me crazy

The mmm, brown eyes, beautiful smile

You know I love watching you do your thing

[Pre-Chorus: Ed Sheeran]

I love her hips, curves, lips say the words

“Te amo, mami, ah, te amo, mami”

I kiss her, this love is like a dream

[Chorus: Ed Sheeran]

So join me in this bed that I’m in

Push up on me and sweat, darling

So I’m gonna put my time in

I won’t stop until the angels sing

Jump in that water, be free

Come south of the border with me

Jump in that water, be free

Come south of the border with me

[Verse 2: Camila Cabello]

He got that mmm, green eyes, givin’ me signs

That he really wants to know my name—hey

I saw you lookin’ from across the way

And suddenly, I’m glad I came, ay

Ven para acá, quiero bailar, toma mi mano

Quiero sentir tu cuerpo en mí, estás temblando

Mmm, green eyes, takin’ your time

Now we know we’ll never be the same

[Pre-Chorus: Camila Cabello]

I love his lips ‘cause he says the words

“Te amo, mami, ah, te amo, mami”

Don’t wake up, this love is like a dream

[Chorus: Ed Sheeran & Camila Cabello, Ed Sheeran, Camila Cabello]

So join me in this bed that I’m in

Push up on me and sweat, darling

So I’m gonna put my time in (Time in)

And won’t stop until the angels sing

Jump in that water, be free

Come south of the border with me

Jump in that water, be free

Come south of the border with me (Rrrat)

[Bridge: Ed Sheeran & Camila Cabello]

Flawless diamonds

In a green field near Buenos Aires

Until the sun’s rising

We won’t stop until the angels sing

Jump in that water, be free

Come south of the border with me

Jump in that water, be free

Come south of the border with me

[Verse 3: Cardi B & Camila Cabello]

Bardi, uh

You never live ‘til you risk your life (Life)

You wanna shine, you gotta get more ice (Ice, ice, oh)

Am I your lover or I’m just your vice? (Woo, yeah, yeah)

A little crazy, but I’m just your type (Okurrr)

You want the lips and the curves, need the whips and the furs

And the diamonds I prefer, in my closet, his and hers, ayy

He want the lil’ mamacita, margarita (Margarita)

I think that Ed got a lil’ jungle fever, ayy (Woo!)

You are more than (You are more than)

Something borin’ (Something borin’)

Legs open, tongue out, Michael Jordan, uh (Uh)

Go explore in (Woo, woo) somethin’ foreign (Skrrt, skrrt)

Bust it up, a rain forest, it be pourin’, yeah

Kiss me like you need me, rub me like a genie

Pull up to my spot in Lamborghini

‘Cause you gotta see me, never leave me (Never leave me)

You got a girl that could finally do it all

Drop a album, drop a baby, but I never drop the ball, uh

[Chorus: Ed Sheeran, Camila Cabello & Both]

So join me in this bed (This bed) that I’m in (That I’m in)

Push up on me and sweat, darling (Oh no, no, no)

So I’m gonna put my time in

And won’t stop until the angels sing

Jump in that water, be free

Come south of the border with me

Come south of the border, border (Hey)

Come south of the border with me

Come south of the border, border

Come south of the border with me

Jump in that water, be free

Come south of the border with me

Jump in that water, be free

Come south of the border with me.

South of the border di Ed Sheeran featuring Camila Cabello e Cardi B: la traduzione

[Verso 1: Ed Sheeran]

Lei ha gli occhi marroni, le cosce color caramello

Capelli lunghi, niente anello nuziale, ehi

Ti ho visto guardare dall’altra parte della strada

E ora voglio davvero sapere il tuo nome

Ha preso il vestito bianco da mmm, ma quando indossa di meno

Amico, sai che mi fa impazzire

Il mmm, gli occhi castani, il bel sorriso

Sai che mi piace vederti fare le tue cose

Adoro i suoi fianchi, le curve, le labbra dire le parole

“Te amo, mami, ah, te amo, mami”

La bacio, questo amore è come un sogno

Quindi unisciti a me in questo letto in cui mi trovo

Spingi su di me e suda, tesoro

Quindi mi prenderò il mio tempo

Non mi fermerò fino a quando gli angeli cantano

Salta in quell’acqua, sii libero

Vieni a sud del confine con me

Salta in quell’acqua, sii libero

Vieni a sud del confine con me

Ha quegli occhi verdi, mi ha dato segnali

Che vuole davvero conoscere il mio nome, ehi

Ti ho visto guardare dall’altra parte della strada

E improvvisamente, sono contenta di essere venuta, ay

Ven para acá, quiero bailar, toma mi mano

Quiero sentir tu cuerpo en mí, isás temblando

Mmm, occhi verdi, prenditi il ??tuo tempo

Ora sappiamo che non saremo mai più gli stessi

Adoro le sue labbra perché dice le parole

“Te amo, mami, ah, te amo, mami”

Non svegliarti, questo amore è come un sogno

Quindi unisciti a me in questo letto in cui mi trovo

Spingi su di me e suda, tesoro

Quindi dedicherò il mio tempo a (Time in)

E non si fermerà fino a quando gli angeli canteranno

Salta in quell’acqua, sii libero

Vieni a sud del confine con me

Salta in quell’acqua, sii libero

Vieni a sud del confine con me (Rrrat)

Diamanti impeccabili

In un campo verde vicino a Buenos Aires

Fino al sorgere del sole

Non ci fermeremo fino a quando gli angeli canteranno

Salta in quell’acqua, sii libero

Vieni a sud del confine con me

Salta in quell’acqua, sii libero

Vieni a sud del confine con me

Bardi, uh

Non vivi mai finché non rischi la tua vita (vita)

Vuoi brillare, devi prendere più ghiaccio (Ghiaccio, ghiaccio, oh)

Sono il tuo amante o sono solo il tuo vizio? (Woo, sì, sì)

Un po ‘pazza, ma sono solo il tuo tipo (Okurrr)

Vuoi le labbra e le curve, hai bisogno delle fruste e delle pellicce

E i diamanti che preferisco, nel mio armadio, i suoi e i suoi, ayy

Lo vuole, mamacita, Margarita (Margarita)

Penso che Ed abbia avuto la febbre della giungla, ayy (Woo!)

Sei più di (Sei più di)

Qualcosa di noioso

Gambe aperte, lingua fuori, Michael Jordan, uh (Uh)

Vai a esplorare in (Woo, woo) qualcosa di straniero (Skrrt, skrrt)

Rompilo, una foresta pluviale, piove a dirotto, sì

Baciami come se avessi bisogno di me, strofinami come un genio

Accostati al mio posto in Lamborghini

Perché devi vedermi, non lasciarmi mai (non lasciarmi mai)

Hai una ragazza che potrebbe finalmente fare tutto

Pubblica un album, lascia la bimba, ma io non faccio mai cadere la palla, uh

Quindi unisciti a me in questo letto (questo letto) in cui sono (che sono in)

Spingi su di me e suda, tesoro (Oh no, no, no)

Quindi dedicherò il mio tempo

E non si fermerà fino a quando gli angeli cantano

Salta in quell’acqua, sii libero

Vieni a sud del confine con me

Vieni a sud del confine, confine (Ehi)

Vieni a sud del confine con me

Vieni a sud del confine, confine

Vieni a sud del confine con me

Salta in quell’acqua, sii libero

Vieni a sud del confine con me

Salta in quell’acqua, sii libero

Vieni a sud del confine con me.

South of the border di Ed Sheeran featuring Camila Cabello e Cardi B: il video

Redazione-iGossip