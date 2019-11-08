South of the border di Ed Sheeran featuring Camila Cabello e Cardi B: testo, traduzione e video

South of the border di Ed Sheeran featuring Camila Cabello e Cardi B segna la prima collaborazione tra gli artisti in primo piano. Ecco testo, traduzione e video del brano.
South of the border di Ed Sheeran featuring Camila Cabello e Cardi B: il testo
[Verse 1: Ed Sheeran]
She got the mmm, brown eyes, caramel thighs
Long hair, no wedding ring, hey
I saw you lookin’ from across the way
And now I really wanna know your name
She got the mmm, white dress, but when she’s wearin’ less
Man, you know that she drives me crazy
The mmm, brown eyes, beautiful smile
You know I love watching you do your thing
[Pre-Chorus: Ed Sheeran]
I love her hips, curves, lips say the words
“Te amo, mami, ah, te amo, mami”
I kiss her, this love is like a dream
[Chorus: Ed Sheeran]
So join me in this bed that I’m in
Push up on me and sweat, darling
So I’m gonna put my time in
I won’t stop until the angels sing
Jump in that water, be free
Come south of the border with me
Jump in that water, be free
Come south of the border with me
[Verse 2: Camila Cabello]
He got that mmm, green eyes, givin’ me signs
That he really wants to know my name—hey
I saw you lookin’ from across the way
And suddenly, I’m glad I came, ay
Ven para acá, quiero bailar, toma mi mano
Quiero sentir tu cuerpo en mí, estás temblando
Mmm, green eyes, takin’ your time
Now we know we’ll never be the same
[Pre-Chorus: Camila Cabello]
I love his lips ‘cause he says the words
“Te amo, mami, ah, te amo, mami”
Don’t wake up, this love is like a dream
[Chorus: Ed Sheeran & Camila Cabello, Ed Sheeran, Camila Cabello]
So join me in this bed that I’m in
Push up on me and sweat, darling
So I’m gonna put my time in (Time in)
And won’t stop until the angels sing
Jump in that water, be free
Come south of the border with me
Jump in that water, be free
Come south of the border with me (Rrrat)
[Bridge: Ed Sheeran & Camila Cabello]
Flawless diamonds
In a green field near Buenos Aires
Until the sun’s rising
We won’t stop until the angels sing
Jump in that water, be free
Come south of the border with me
Jump in that water, be free
Come south of the border with me
[Verse 3: Cardi B & Camila Cabello]
Bardi, uh
You never live ‘til you risk your life (Life)
You wanna shine, you gotta get more ice (Ice, ice, oh)
Am I your lover or I’m just your vice? (Woo, yeah, yeah)
A little crazy, but I’m just your type (Okurrr)
You want the lips and the curves, need the whips and the furs
And the diamonds I prefer, in my closet, his and hers, ayy
He want the lil’ mamacita, margarita (Margarita)
I think that Ed got a lil’ jungle fever, ayy (Woo!)
You are more than (You are more than)
Something borin’ (Something borin’)
Legs open, tongue out, Michael Jordan, uh (Uh)
Go explore in (Woo, woo) somethin’ foreign (Skrrt, skrrt)
Bust it up, a rain forest, it be pourin’, yeah
Kiss me like you need me, rub me like a genie
Pull up to my spot in Lamborghini
‘Cause you gotta see me, never leave me (Never leave me)
You got a girl that could finally do it all
Drop a album, drop a baby, but I never drop the ball, uh
[Chorus: Ed Sheeran, Camila Cabello & Both]
So join me in this bed (This bed) that I’m in (That I’m in)
Push up on me and sweat, darling (Oh no, no, no)
So I’m gonna put my time in
And won’t stop until the angels sing
Jump in that water, be free
Come south of the border with me
Come south of the border, border (Hey)
Come south of the border with me
Come south of the border, border
Come south of the border with me
Jump in that water, be free
Come south of the border with me
Jump in that water, be free
Come south of the border with me.
South of the border di Ed Sheeran featuring Camila Cabello e Cardi B: la traduzione
[Verso 1: Ed Sheeran]
Lei ha gli occhi marroni, le cosce color caramello
Capelli lunghi, niente anello nuziale, ehi
Ti ho visto guardare dall’altra parte della strada
E ora voglio davvero sapere il tuo nome
Ha preso il vestito bianco da mmm, ma quando indossa di meno
Amico, sai che mi fa impazzire
Il mmm, gli occhi castani, il bel sorriso
Sai che mi piace vederti fare le tue cose
Adoro i suoi fianchi, le curve, le labbra dire le parole
“Te amo, mami, ah, te amo, mami”
La bacio, questo amore è come un sogno
Quindi unisciti a me in questo letto in cui mi trovo
Spingi su di me e suda, tesoro
Quindi mi prenderò il mio tempo
Non mi fermerò fino a quando gli angeli cantano
Salta in quell’acqua, sii libero
Vieni a sud del confine con me
Salta in quell’acqua, sii libero
Vieni a sud del confine con me
Ha quegli occhi verdi, mi ha dato segnali
Che vuole davvero conoscere il mio nome, ehi
Ti ho visto guardare dall’altra parte della strada
E improvvisamente, sono contenta di essere venuta, ay
Ven para acá, quiero bailar, toma mi mano
Quiero sentir tu cuerpo en mí, isás temblando
Mmm, occhi verdi, prenditi il ??tuo tempo
Ora sappiamo che non saremo mai più gli stessi
Adoro le sue labbra perché dice le parole
“Te amo, mami, ah, te amo, mami”
Non svegliarti, questo amore è come un sogno
Quindi unisciti a me in questo letto in cui mi trovo
Spingi su di me e suda, tesoro
Quindi dedicherò il mio tempo a (Time in)
E non si fermerà fino a quando gli angeli canteranno
Salta in quell’acqua, sii libero
Vieni a sud del confine con me
Salta in quell’acqua, sii libero
Vieni a sud del confine con me (Rrrat)
Diamanti impeccabili
In un campo verde vicino a Buenos Aires
Fino al sorgere del sole
Non ci fermeremo fino a quando gli angeli canteranno
Salta in quell’acqua, sii libero
Vieni a sud del confine con me
Salta in quell’acqua, sii libero
Vieni a sud del confine con me
Bardi, uh
Non vivi mai finché non rischi la tua vita (vita)
Vuoi brillare, devi prendere più ghiaccio (Ghiaccio, ghiaccio, oh)
Sono il tuo amante o sono solo il tuo vizio? (Woo, sì, sì)
Un po ‘pazza, ma sono solo il tuo tipo (Okurrr)
Vuoi le labbra e le curve, hai bisogno delle fruste e delle pellicce
E i diamanti che preferisco, nel mio armadio, i suoi e i suoi, ayy
Lo vuole, mamacita, Margarita (Margarita)
Penso che Ed abbia avuto la febbre della giungla, ayy (Woo!)
Sei più di (Sei più di)
Qualcosa di noioso
Gambe aperte, lingua fuori, Michael Jordan, uh (Uh)
Vai a esplorare in (Woo, woo) qualcosa di straniero (Skrrt, skrrt)
Rompilo, una foresta pluviale, piove a dirotto, sì
Baciami come se avessi bisogno di me, strofinami come un genio
Accostati al mio posto in Lamborghini
Perché devi vedermi, non lasciarmi mai (non lasciarmi mai)
Hai una ragazza che potrebbe finalmente fare tutto
Pubblica un album, lascia la bimba, ma io non faccio mai cadere la palla, uh
Quindi unisciti a me in questo letto (questo letto) in cui sono (che sono in)
Spingi su di me e suda, tesoro (Oh no, no, no)
Quindi dedicherò il mio tempo
E non si fermerà fino a quando gli angeli cantano
Salta in quell’acqua, sii libero
Vieni a sud del confine con me
Vieni a sud del confine, confine (Ehi)
Vieni a sud del confine con me
Vieni a sud del confine, confine
Vieni a sud del confine con me
Salta in quell’acqua, sii libero
Vieni a sud del confine con me
Salta in quell’acqua, sii libero
Vieni a sud del confine con me.