Strange di LP: testo, traduzione e video ufficiale

Strange è il nuovo singolo della cantautrice statunitense LP. Siete proprio curiosi di leggere il testo e la traduzione del brano, e guardare il video ufficiale della canzone di LP? Subito dopo il salto, troverete tutto!
Strange di LP: il testo
[Verse 1]
Hey
Anyone can get love
Anyone can get laid
You know you’re home when you find the ones who stay
Brave enough not to tame
They let you burst into flames
Stoke the coals and then watch you blow
[Pre-Chorus1]
They’re the ones make you trust in the universe
When you’re lost and you’re left and it’s getting worse
They’re the ones who you know will get you by
[Chorus2]
We are all strange
And It ain’t never never ever gonna change
We are all strange
And it ain’t never ever never gonna change
[Harmonizing3]
[Verse 2]
Hey
Anyone can get paid
Anyone can get saved
Everyday I still walk into the wild
The only thing I can see
The only real guarantee
Whenever I catch a knowing smile, yeah
[Pre-Chorus1]
They’re the ones make you trust in the universe
When I’m lost and I’m left and it’s getting worse
They’re the ones I know will get me by
[Chorus2]
We are all strange
It ain’t never ever ever gonna change
We are all strange
And it ain’t never ever ever gonna change
[Harmonizing3]
[Outro7]
We are all strange
But it ain’t never ever never gonna change
We are all strange
And it ain’t never never ever gonna change.
Strange di LP: la traduzione
Hey
Chiunque può ricevere amore
Chiunque può essere amato
Sai che sei a casa quando trovi quelli che rimangono
Abbastanza coraggiosi da non domare
Ti hanno lasciato ardere tra le fiamme
Attizzato i carboni e poi ti hanno guardata esplodere
Sono quelli che ti fanno credere nell’universo
Quando sei perduto e sei rimasto e sta andando peggio
Sono quelli che sai che ti faranno andare avanti
Siamo tutti strani
E non sarà mai mai cambiato
Siamo tutti strani
E non cambia mai mai
Hey
Chiunque può essere pagato
Chiunque può essere salvato
Ogni giorno cammino ancora nella natura selvaggia
L’unica cosa che vedo
L’unica garanzia reale
Ogni volta che incrocio un sorriso sapiente, sì
Sono quelli che ti fanno credere nell’universo
Quando sei perduto e sei rimasto e sta andando peggio
Sono quelli che sai che ti faranno andare avanti
Siamo tutti strani
E non sarà mai mai cambiato
Siamo tutti strani
E non cambia mai mai
Siamo tutti strani
E non sarà mai mai cambiato
Siamo tutti strani
E non cambia mai mai.
Strange di LP: il video ufficiale