Strange di LP: testo, traduzione e video ufficiale

Strange è il nuovo singolo della cantautrice statunitense LP. Siete proprio curiosi di leggere il testo e la traduzione del brano, e guardare il video ufficiale della canzone di LP? Subito dopo il salto, troverete tutto!

Strange di LP: il testo

[Verse 1]

Hey

Anyone can get love

Anyone can get laid

You know you’re home when you find the ones who stay

Brave enough not to tame

They let you burst into flames

Stoke the coals and then watch you blow

[Pre-Chorus1]

They’re the ones make you trust in the universe

When you’re lost and you’re left and it’s getting worse

They’re the ones who you know will get you by

[Chorus2]

We are all strange

And It ain’t never never ever gonna change

We are all strange

And it ain’t never ever never gonna change

[Harmonizing3]

[Verse 2]

Hey

Anyone can get paid

Anyone can get saved

Everyday I still walk into the wild

The only thing I can see

The only real guarantee

Whenever I catch a knowing smile, yeah

[Pre-Chorus1]

They’re the ones make you trust in the universe

When I’m lost and I’m left and it’s getting worse

They’re the ones I know will get me by

[Chorus2]

We are all strange

It ain’t never ever ever gonna change

We are all strange

And it ain’t never ever ever gonna change

[Harmonizing3]

[Outro7]

We are all strange

But it ain’t never ever never gonna change

We are all strange

And it ain’t never never ever gonna change.

Strange di LP: la traduzione

Hey

Chiunque può ricevere amore

Chiunque può essere amato

Sai che sei a casa quando trovi quelli che rimangono

Abbastanza coraggiosi da non domare

Ti hanno lasciato ardere tra le fiamme

Attizzato i carboni e poi ti hanno guardata esplodere

Sono quelli che ti fanno credere nell’universo

Quando sei perduto e sei rimasto e sta andando peggio

Sono quelli che sai che ti faranno andare avanti

Siamo tutti strani

E non sarà mai mai cambiato

Siamo tutti strani

E non cambia mai mai

Hey

Chiunque può essere pagato

Chiunque può essere salvato

Ogni giorno cammino ancora nella natura selvaggia

L’unica cosa che vedo

L’unica garanzia reale

Ogni volta che incrocio un sorriso sapiente, sì

Sono quelli che ti fanno credere nell’universo

Quando sei perduto e sei rimasto e sta andando peggio

Sono quelli che sai che ti faranno andare avanti

Siamo tutti strani

E non sarà mai mai cambiato

Siamo tutti strani

E non cambia mai mai

Siamo tutti strani

E non sarà mai mai cambiato

Siamo tutti strani

E non cambia mai mai.

Strange di LP: il video ufficiale