Talking to myself dei Linkin Park: testo, traduzione e video ufficiale

Talking to myself dei Linkin Park è il terzo singolo estratto dal loro ultimo album, One More Light. Il video ufficiale è stato pubblicato il 20 luglio 2017, qualche giorno più tardi il cantante Chester Bennington è stato trovato morto, suicida. Ecco testo, traduzione e video ufficiale del brano.
Talking to myself dei Linkin Park: il testo
[Verse 1]
Tell me what I’ve gotta do
There’s no getting through to you
The lights are on but nobody’s home (nobody’s home)
You say I can’t understand
But you’re not giving me a chance
When you leave me, where do you go? (Where do you go?)
[Pre-Chorus3]
All the walls that you keep building
All this time that I spent chasing
All the ways that I keep losing you
[Chorus4]
The truth is, you turn into someone else
You keep running like the sky is falling
I can whisper, I can yell
But I know, yeah I know, yeah I know
I’m just talking to myself
Talking to myself
Talking to myself
But I know, yeah I know, yeah I know
I’m just talking to myself
[Verse 2]
I admit I made mistakes
But yours might cost you everything
Can’t you hear me calling you home?
[Pre-Chorus3]
Oh, all the walls that you keep building
All this time that I spent chasing
All the ways that I keep losing you
[Chorus4]
The truth is, you turned into someone else
You keep running like the sky is falling
I can whisper, I can yell
But I know, yeah I know, yeah I know
I’m just talking to myself
Talking to myself
Talking to myself
Yeah I know, yeah I know, yeah I know
I’m just talking to myself
[Pre-Chorus3]
All the walls that you keep building
All this time that I spent chasing
All the ways that I keep losing you
[Chorus/Outro]
The truth is, you turned into someone else
You keep running like the sky is falling
I can whisper, I can yell
But I know, yeah I know, yeah I know
I’m just talking to myself
Talking to myself
Talking to myself
Yeah I know, yeah I know, yeah I know
Talking to myself.
Talking to myself dei Linkin Park: la traduzione
Dimmi cosa devo fare
Non riesco ad arrivarti
Le luci sono accese, ma nessuno è a casa (nessuno è a casa)
Tu dici che non riesco a capire
Ma tu non me ne dai la possibilità
Quando mi lascerai, dove andrai? (Dove vai?)
Tutti i muri che continui a innalzare
Tutto questo tempo trascorso ad inseguirti
Tutti i modi in cui continuo a perderti
La verità è che ti trasformi in qualcun altro
Continui a correre come se il cielo stesse crollando
Posso sussurrare, posso urlare
Ma lo so, si lo so, si lo so
Sto solamente parlando a me stesso?
Parlando a me stesso
Parlando a me stesso
Ma lo so, si lo so, si lo so
Sto solamente parlando a me stesso?
Ammetto di aver commesso errori
Ma i tuoi ti potrebbero costare tutto quanto
Non riesci a sentirmi, chiamarti a casa tua?
Tutti i muri che continui a innalzare
Tutto questo tempo trascorso ad inseguirti
Tutti i modi in cui continuo a perderti
La verità è che ti trasformi in qualcun altro
Continui a correre come se il cielo stesse crollando
Posso sussurrare, posso urlare
Ma lo so, si lo so, si lo so
Sto solamente parlando a me stesso?
Parlando a me stesso
Parlando a me stesso
Ma lo so, si lo so, si lo so
Sto solamente parlando a me stesso?
Tutti i muri che continui a innalzare
Tutto questo tempo trascorso ad inseguirti
Tutti i modi in cui continuo a perderti
La verità è che ti trasformi in qualcun altro
Continui a correre come se il cielo stesse crollando
Posso sussurrare, posso urlare
Ma lo so, si lo so, si lo so
Sto solamente parlando a me stesso?
Parlando a me stesso
Parlando a me stesso
Ma lo so, si lo so, si lo so
Sto solamente parlando a me stesso?.