Talking to myself dei Linkin Park: testo, traduzione e video ufficiale

Talking to myself dei Linkin Park è il terzo singolo estratto dal loro ultimo album, One More Light. Il video ufficiale è stato pubblicato il 20 luglio 2017, qualche giorno più tardi il cantante Chester Bennington è stato trovato morto, suicida. Ecco testo, traduzione e video ufficiale del brano.

Talking to myself dei Linkin Park: il testo

[Verse 1]

Tell me what I’ve gotta do

There’s no getting through to you

The lights are on but nobody’s home (nobody’s home)

You say I can’t understand

But you’re not giving me a chance

When you leave me, where do you go? (Where do you go?)

[Pre-Chorus3]

All the walls that you keep building

All this time that I spent chasing

All the ways that I keep losing you

[Chorus4]

The truth is, you turn into someone else

You keep running like the sky is falling

I can whisper, I can yell

But I know, yeah I know, yeah I know

I’m just talking to myself

Talking to myself

Talking to myself

But I know, yeah I know, yeah I know

I’m just talking to myself

[Verse 2]

I admit I made mistakes

But yours might cost you everything

Can’t you hear me calling you home?

[Pre-Chorus3]

Oh, all the walls that you keep building

All this time that I spent chasing

All the ways that I keep losing you

[Chorus4]

The truth is, you turned into someone else

You keep running like the sky is falling

I can whisper, I can yell

But I know, yeah I know, yeah I know

I’m just talking to myself

Talking to myself

Talking to myself

Yeah I know, yeah I know, yeah I know

I’m just talking to myself

[Pre-Chorus3]

All the walls that you keep building

All this time that I spent chasing

All the ways that I keep losing you

[Chorus/Outro]

The truth is, you turned into someone else

You keep running like the sky is falling

I can whisper, I can yell

But I know, yeah I know, yeah I know

I’m just talking to myself

Talking to myself

Talking to myself

Yeah I know, yeah I know, yeah I know

Talking to myself.

Talking to myself dei Linkin Park: la traduzione

Dimmi cosa devo fare

Non riesco ad arrivarti

Le luci sono accese, ma nessuno è a casa (nessuno è a casa)

Tu dici che non riesco a capire

Ma tu non me ne dai la possibilità

Quando mi lascerai, dove andrai? (Dove vai?)

Tutti i muri che continui a innalzare

Tutto questo tempo trascorso ad inseguirti

Tutti i modi in cui continuo a perderti

La verità è che ti trasformi in qualcun altro

Continui a correre come se il cielo stesse crollando

Posso sussurrare, posso urlare

Ma lo so, si lo so, si lo so

Sto solamente parlando a me stesso?

Parlando a me stesso

Parlando a me stesso

Ma lo so, si lo so, si lo so

Sto solamente parlando a me stesso?

Ammetto di aver commesso errori

Ma i tuoi ti potrebbero costare tutto quanto

Non riesci a sentirmi, chiamarti a casa tua?

Tutti i muri che continui a innalzare

Tutto questo tempo trascorso ad inseguirti

Tutti i modi in cui continuo a perderti

La verità è che ti trasformi in qualcun altro

Continui a correre come se il cielo stesse crollando

Posso sussurrare, posso urlare

Ma lo so, si lo so, si lo so

Sto solamente parlando a me stesso?

Parlando a me stesso

Parlando a me stesso

Ma lo so, si lo so, si lo so

Sto solamente parlando a me stesso?

Tutti i muri che continui a innalzare

Tutto questo tempo trascorso ad inseguirti

Tutti i modi in cui continuo a perderti

La verità è che ti trasformi in qualcun altro

Continui a correre come se il cielo stesse crollando

Posso sussurrare, posso urlare

Ma lo so, si lo so, si lo so

Sto solamente parlando a me stesso?

Parlando a me stesso

Parlando a me stesso

Ma lo so, si lo so, si lo so

Sto solamente parlando a me stesso?.

Talking to myself dei Linkin Park: il video ufficiale