Tiny Love di Mika: testo, traduzione e video

Tiny Love di Mika è il suo nuovo singolo che, insieme al brano Ice Cream, anticipa l’uscita del disco di inediti My Name is Michael Holbrook. La canzone è prodotta da Dan Priddy & Mark Crew. Racconta un amore piccolo, semplice, senza particolari effetti speciali ma in grado di essere speciale e unico proprio per questo. Ecco testo, traduzione e video ufficiale del brano.

Tiny Love di Mika: il testo

It’s not a sunrise over canyons shaped like hearts

It isn’t bursting into song in Central?Park

It’s?not the outline?of your face drawn in the?stars

It’s a “still-there-Monday-morning” kind of love

There’s no dramatic declarations in the rain

It’s not a love that finds its pleasure after pain

I couldn’t train a bunch of doves to spell your name

It’s a “don’t-know-what-they’re-missing” kind of love

Our kind of love, it gets better every day

Crazy colors in the grey, our love

Tiny love, it’s a tiny love

My life was dull

I used to walk in a different way

But now I’m dancin’, dancin’, dancin’, dancin’

Don’t care who can see me dancin’

Oh, tiny love

Oh, tiny love

Oh, tiny love

This tiny love has spoken

And bigger hearts get broken

(Oh) Tiny love

So small that you can’t find us

The world revolves around us

(Oh) Tiny love

This kind of love, it can’t be no other way

One kind of love blows the other ones away

Some times it’s tough, others think we’re acting strange

But it’s our kind of love, our kind of love

Oh, tiny love

Oh, tiny love

My name is Michael Holbrook

I was born in 1983

No, I’m not losing my mind

It’s just this thing that you do to me

You get me high on a tiny love

You get me high

And if it all goes bad

And our love sits like the sun

I’d give up a hundred thousand loves

For just this one

You get me high on a tiny love

You get me high on a tiny love

It’s not a sunrise over canyons shaped like hearts

It isn’t bursting into song in Central Park

We may be tiny to the world, but in our hearts

We’d be giants with our tiny, tiny love.

Tiny Love di Mika: la traduzione

Non è un’alba sui canyon a forma di cuore

Non sta irrompendo in una canzone a Central Park

Non è il contorno del tuo viso disegnato nelle stelle

È più un tipo di amore “è ancora-lì-lunedì-mattina”

Non ci sono dichiarazioni drammatiche sotto la pioggia

Non è un amore che trova piacere dopo il dolore

Non potevo addestrare un gruppo di colombe a pronunciare il tuo nome

È un tipo di amore “non so cosa manca”

Il nostro tipo di amore, migliora ogni giorno

Colori folli nel grigio, il nostro amore

Piccolo amore, è un piccolo amore

La mia vita è stata noiosa

Camminavo in un modo diverso

Ma ora sto ballando, ballando, ballando, ballando

Non importa chi può vedermi ballare

Oh, piccolo amore

Oh, piccolo amore

Oh, piccolo amore

Questo piccolo amore ha parlato

E i cuori più grandi si spezzano

(Oh) Piccolo amore

Così piccolo che non puoi trovarci

Il mondo ruota intorno a noi

(Oh) Piccolo amore

Questo tipo di amore, non può essere in un altro modo

Un tipo di amore spazza via gli altri

Alcune volte è dura, in altre pensiamo che ci stiamo comportando in modo strano

Ma è il nostro tipo di amore, il nostro tipo di amore

Oh, piccolo amore

Oh, piccolo amore

Mi chiamo Michael Holbrook

Sono nato nel 1983

No, non sto perdendo la testa

È proprio questa cosa che mi fai

Mi fai impazzire per un amore piccolo

Mi porti in alto

E se tutto va male

E il nostro amore si siede come il sole

Rinuncerei a centomila amori

Proprio per questo

Mi fai impazzire per un amore piccolo

Mi fai impazzire per un amore piccolo

Non è un’alba sui canyon a forma di cuore

Non sta irrompendo in una canzone a Central Park

Potremmo essere minuscoli per il mondo, ma nei nostri cuori

Saremo giganti con il nostro amore piccolissimo.

Tiny Love di Mika: il video

Redazione-iGossip