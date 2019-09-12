Tiny Love di Mika: testo, traduzione e video

Tiny Love di Mika è il suo nuovo singolo che, insieme al brano Ice Cream, anticipa l’uscita del disco di inediti My Name is Michael Holbrook. La canzone è prodotta da Dan Priddy & Mark Crew. Racconta un amore piccolo, semplice, senza particolari effetti speciali ma in grado di essere speciale e unico proprio per questo. Ecco testo, traduzione e video ufficiale del brano.
Tiny Love di Mika: il testo
It’s not a sunrise over canyons shaped like hearts
It isn’t bursting into song in Central?Park
It’s?not the outline?of your face drawn in the?stars
It’s a “still-there-Monday-morning” kind of love
There’s no dramatic declarations in the rain
It’s not a love that finds its pleasure after pain
I couldn’t train a bunch of doves to spell your name
It’s a “don’t-know-what-they’re-missing” kind of love
Our kind of love, it gets better every day
Crazy colors in the grey, our love
Tiny love, it’s a tiny love
My life was dull
I used to walk in a different way
But now I’m dancin’, dancin’, dancin’, dancin’
Don’t care who can see me dancin’
Oh, tiny love
Oh, tiny love
Oh, tiny love
This tiny love has spoken
And bigger hearts get broken
(Oh) Tiny love
So small that you can’t find us
The world revolves around us
(Oh) Tiny love
This kind of love, it can’t be no other way
One kind of love blows the other ones away
Some times it’s tough, others think we’re acting strange
But it’s our kind of love, our kind of love
Oh, tiny love
Oh, tiny love
My name is Michael Holbrook
I was born in 1983
No, I’m not losing my mind
It’s just this thing that you do to me
You get me high on a tiny love
You get me high
And if it all goes bad
And our love sits like the sun
I’d give up a hundred thousand loves
For just this one
You get me high on a tiny love
You get me high on a tiny love
It’s not a sunrise over canyons shaped like hearts
It isn’t bursting into song in Central Park
We may be tiny to the world, but in our hearts
We’d be giants with our tiny, tiny love.
Tiny Love di Mika: la traduzione
Non è un’alba sui canyon a forma di cuore
Non sta irrompendo in una canzone a Central Park
Non è il contorno del tuo viso disegnato nelle stelle
È più un tipo di amore “è ancora-lì-lunedì-mattina”
Non ci sono dichiarazioni drammatiche sotto la pioggia
Non è un amore che trova piacere dopo il dolore
Non potevo addestrare un gruppo di colombe a pronunciare il tuo nome
È un tipo di amore “non so cosa manca”
Il nostro tipo di amore, migliora ogni giorno
Colori folli nel grigio, il nostro amore
Piccolo amore, è un piccolo amore
La mia vita è stata noiosa
Camminavo in un modo diverso
Ma ora sto ballando, ballando, ballando, ballando
Non importa chi può vedermi ballare
Oh, piccolo amore
Oh, piccolo amore
Oh, piccolo amore
Questo piccolo amore ha parlato
E i cuori più grandi si spezzano
(Oh) Piccolo amore
Così piccolo che non puoi trovarci
Il mondo ruota intorno a noi
(Oh) Piccolo amore
Questo tipo di amore, non può essere in un altro modo
Un tipo di amore spazza via gli altri
Alcune volte è dura, in altre pensiamo che ci stiamo comportando in modo strano
Ma è il nostro tipo di amore, il nostro tipo di amore
Oh, piccolo amore
Oh, piccolo amore
Mi chiamo Michael Holbrook
Sono nato nel 1983
No, non sto perdendo la testa
È proprio questa cosa che mi fai
Mi fai impazzire per un amore piccolo
Mi porti in alto
E se tutto va male
E il nostro amore si siede come il sole
Rinuncerei a centomila amori
Proprio per questo
Mi fai impazzire per un amore piccolo
Mi fai impazzire per un amore piccolo
Non è un’alba sui canyon a forma di cuore
Non sta irrompendo in una canzone a Central Park
Potremmo essere minuscoli per il mondo, ma nei nostri cuori
Saremo giganti con il nostro amore piccolissimo.