We are bound è il nuovo singolo del cantante britannico di origini italiane Jack Savoretti. Il video musicale è stato diretto dal regista Joe Connor. Siete curiosi di leggere il testo e la traduzione del brano, e guardare il video ufficiale? Subito dopo il salto, troverete tutto!

We are bound di Jack Savoretti: il testo

[Verse 1]

Planned a great escape

Keep the wolves away

Together we can hide like runaways

We can find a way

See the sun again

You and I are meant for better days

[Chorus1]

We’re not the enemy

Tired of saying we’re sorry for our love

We are bound to a place where they won’t follow

Where we are bound

Our hearts will take us there

It’s just a game of truth or dare

[Verse 2]

Leave the broken dream

Find the missing key

Nobody told us how hard this would be

Keep the memories

Only what we need

Until we find sometime that we can believe

[Chorus1]

We’re not the enemy

Tired of saying we’re sorry for our love

We are bound to a place where they won’t follow

Where we are bound

Our hearts will take us there

It’s just a game of truth or dare

[Bridge3]

Promises fade

Well, I promise that ours will remain

Don’t be afraid

To walk down this path that we’ve made

[Chorus 2]

We are bound to a place where they won’t follow

Where we are bound

Our hearts will take us there

It just a game of truth

We are bound to a place where they won’t follow

Where we are bound

Our hearts will take us there

It just a game of truth or dare

[Outro4]

Planned a great escape

Keep the wolves away

You and I are meant for greater days.

We are bound di Jack Savoretti: la traduzione

Ho pianificato una grande fuga

Tieni lontani i lupi

Insieme possiamo nasconderci come scappati di casa

Possiamo trovare un modo

Vedere ancora il sole

Tu ed io siamo destinati a giorni migliori

Non siamo il nemico

Stanco di dire che siamo dispiaciuti per il nostro amore

Siamo diretti in un posto dove non ci seguiranno

Dove siamo legati

I nostri cuori ci porteranno là

È solo un gioco di obbligo o verità

Lascia il sogno infranto

Trova la chiave mancante

Nessuno ci ha detto quanto sarebbe stato difficile

Conserva i ricordi

Solo quello di cui abbiamo bisogno

Fino a quando non possiamo credere

Non siamo il nemico

Stanco di dire che siamo dispiaciuti per il nostro amore

Siamo diretti in un posto dove non ci seguiranno

Dove siamo legati

I nostri cuori ci porteranno là

È solo un gioco di obbligo o verità

Le promesse svaniscono

Beh, prometto che la nostra rimarrà

Non aver paura

Cammina lungo questo percorso che abbiamo fatto

Non siamo il nemico

Stanco di dire che siamo dispiaciuti per il nostro amore

Siamo diretti in un posto dove non ci seguiranno

Dove siamo legati

I nostri cuori ci porteranno là

È solo un gioco di obbligo o verità

Ho pianificato una grande fuga

Tieni lontani i lupi

Tu ed io siamo destinati a giorni migliori.

We are bound di Jack Savoretti: il video ufficiale