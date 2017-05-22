We are bound è il nuovo singolo del cantante britannico di origini italiane Jack Savoretti. Il video musicale è stato diretto dal regista Joe Connor. Siete curiosi di leggere il testo e la traduzione del brano, e guardare il video ufficiale? Subito dopo il salto, troverete tutto!
We are bound di Jack Savoretti: il testo
[Verse 1]
Planned a great escape
Keep the wolves away
Together we can hide like runaways
We can find a way
See the sun again
You and I are meant for better days
[Chorus1]
We’re not the enemy
Tired of saying we’re sorry for our love
We are bound to a place where they won’t follow
Where we are bound
Our hearts will take us there
It’s just a game of truth or dare
[Verse 2]
Leave the broken dream
Find the missing key
Nobody told us how hard this would be
Keep the memories
Only what we need
Until we find sometime that we can believe
[Chorus1]
We’re not the enemy
Tired of saying we’re sorry for our love
We are bound to a place where they won’t follow
Where we are bound
Our hearts will take us there
It’s just a game of truth or dare
[Bridge3]
Promises fade
Well, I promise that ours will remain
Don’t be afraid
To walk down this path that we’ve made
[Chorus 2]
We are bound to a place where they won’t follow
Where we are bound
Our hearts will take us there
It just a game of truth
We are bound to a place where they won’t follow
Where we are bound
Our hearts will take us there
It just a game of truth or dare
[Outro4]
Planned a great escape
Keep the wolves away
You and I are meant for greater days.
We are bound di Jack Savoretti: la traduzione
Ho pianificato una grande fuga
Tieni lontani i lupi
Insieme possiamo nasconderci come scappati di casa
Possiamo trovare un modo
Vedere ancora il sole
Tu ed io siamo destinati a giorni migliori
Non siamo il nemico
Stanco di dire che siamo dispiaciuti per il nostro amore
Siamo diretti in un posto dove non ci seguiranno
Dove siamo legati
I nostri cuori ci porteranno là
È solo un gioco di obbligo o verità
Lascia il sogno infranto
Trova la chiave mancante
Nessuno ci ha detto quanto sarebbe stato difficile
Conserva i ricordi
Solo quello di cui abbiamo bisogno
Fino a quando non possiamo credere
Non siamo il nemico
Stanco di dire che siamo dispiaciuti per il nostro amore
Siamo diretti in un posto dove non ci seguiranno
Dove siamo legati
I nostri cuori ci porteranno là
È solo un gioco di obbligo o verità
Le promesse svaniscono
Beh, prometto che la nostra rimarrà
Non aver paura
Cammina lungo questo percorso che abbiamo fatto
Non siamo il nemico
Stanco di dire che siamo dispiaciuti per il nostro amore
Siamo diretti in un posto dove non ci seguiranno
Dove siamo legati
I nostri cuori ci porteranno là
È solo un gioco di obbligo o verità
Ho pianificato una grande fuga
Tieni lontani i lupi
Tu ed io siamo destinati a giorni migliori.
We are bound di Jack Savoretti: il video ufficiale