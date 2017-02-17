How would you feel è il terzo estratto dell’album ÷ (Divide) di Ed Sheeran, in uscita il 3 marzo. Dopo Shape of you e Castel on the hill, il famoso e geniale cantautore britannico ha lanciato la terza canzone del suo terzo e attesissimo album in occasione del suo 26esimo compleanno. Ecco il testo, la traduzione e il video live del nuovo singolo di Edward Christopher Sheeran.

How would you feel di Ed Sheeran: il testo

You are the one, girl

You know that it’s true

I’m feeling younger

Every time that I’m alone with you

We were sitting in a parked car

Stealing kisses in a front yard

We got questions we shouldn’t had asked but

How would you feel

If I told you I loved you

It’s just something that I want to do

I’m taking my time, spending my life

Falling deeper in love with you

So tell me that you love me too

In the summer, as the lilacs blew

Blood flows deeper than a river

Every moment that I spend with you

We were sat upon our best friend’s roof

I had both of my arms around you

Watching the sunrise replace the moon

How would you feel

If I told you I loved you

It’s just something that I want to do

I’m taking my time, spending my life

Falling deeper in love with you

So tell me that you love me too

We were sitting in a parked car

Stealing kisses in a front yard

We got questions we shouldn’t had asked

How would you feel

If I told you I loved you

It’s just something that I want to do

I’m taking my time, spending my life

Falling deeper in love with you

So tell me that you love me too

Tell me that you love me too

Tell me that you love me too.

How would you feel di Ed Sheeran: la traduzione

Tu sei l’unica, ragazza

tu sai che è vero

mi sento più giovane

ogni volta che sono solo con te

eravamo seduti in una macchina parcheggiata

rubando baci in un cortile di casa

abbiamo ricevuto domanda che non avremmo dovuto porre ma

come ti sentiresti

se ti dicessi che ti ho amata

è semplicemente qualcosa che io voglio fare

mi sto prendendo il mio tempo, passando la mia vita

innamorandomi sempre più di te

quindi dimmi che anche tu mi ami

in estate, mentre i lillà fiorivano

il sangue scorre più profondamente di un fiume

ogni momento che ho passato con te

eravamo seduti sul tetto della casa del nostro migliore amico

avevo entrambe le braccia intorno a te

guardando l’alba sostituire la luna

come ti sentiresti

se ti dicessi che io ti ho amato

è semplicemente qualcosa che io voglio fare

mi sto prendendo il mio tempo, passando la mia vita

innamorandomi sempre più di te

quindi dimmi che anche tu mi ami

eravamo seduti in una macchina parcheggiata

rubando baci in un cortile di casa

abbiamo ricevuto domanda che non avremmo dovuto porre ma

come ti sentiresti

se ti dicessi che ti ho amata

è semplicemente qualcosa che io voglio fare

mi sto prendendo il mio tempo, passando la mia vita

innamorandomi sempre più di te

quindi dimmi che anche tu mi ami

quindi dimmi che anche tu mi ami.

How would you feel di Ed Sheeran: il video live