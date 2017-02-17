How would you feel è il terzo estratto dell’album ÷ (Divide) di Ed Sheeran, in uscita il 3 marzo. Dopo Shape of you e Castel on the hill, il famoso e geniale cantautore britannico ha lanciato la terza canzone del suo terzo e attesissimo album in occasione del suo 26esimo compleanno. Ecco il testo, la traduzione e il video live del nuovo singolo di Edward Christopher Sheeran.
How would you feel di Ed Sheeran: il testo
You are the one, girl
You know that it’s true
I’m feeling younger
Every time that I’m alone with you
We were sitting in a parked car
Stealing kisses in a front yard
We got questions we shouldn’t had asked but
How would you feel
If I told you I loved you
It’s just something that I want to do
I’m taking my time, spending my life
Falling deeper in love with you
So tell me that you love me too
In the summer, as the lilacs blew
Blood flows deeper than a river
Every moment that I spend with you
We were sat upon our best friend’s roof
I had both of my arms around you
Watching the sunrise replace the moon
How would you feel
If I told you I loved you
It’s just something that I want to do
I’m taking my time, spending my life
Falling deeper in love with you
So tell me that you love me too
We were sitting in a parked car
Stealing kisses in a front yard
We got questions we shouldn’t had asked
How would you feel
If I told you I loved you
It’s just something that I want to do
I’m taking my time, spending my life
Falling deeper in love with you
So tell me that you love me too
Tell me that you love me too
Tell me that you love me too.
How would you feel di Ed Sheeran: la traduzione
Tu sei l’unica, ragazza
tu sai che è vero
mi sento più giovane
ogni volta che sono solo con te
eravamo seduti in una macchina parcheggiata
rubando baci in un cortile di casa
abbiamo ricevuto domanda che non avremmo dovuto porre ma
come ti sentiresti
se ti dicessi che ti ho amata
è semplicemente qualcosa che io voglio fare
mi sto prendendo il mio tempo, passando la mia vita
innamorandomi sempre più di te
quindi dimmi che anche tu mi ami
in estate, mentre i lillà fiorivano
il sangue scorre più profondamente di un fiume
ogni momento che ho passato con te
eravamo seduti sul tetto della casa del nostro migliore amico
avevo entrambe le braccia intorno a te
guardando l’alba sostituire la luna
come ti sentiresti
se ti dicessi che io ti ho amato
è semplicemente qualcosa che io voglio fare
mi sto prendendo il mio tempo, passando la mia vita
innamorandomi sempre più di te
quindi dimmi che anche tu mi ami
eravamo seduti in una macchina parcheggiata
rubando baci in un cortile di casa
abbiamo ricevuto domanda che non avremmo dovuto porre ma
come ti sentiresti
se ti dicessi che ti ho amata
è semplicemente qualcosa che io voglio fare
mi sto prendendo il mio tempo, passando la mia vita
innamorandomi sempre più di te
quindi dimmi che anche tu mi ami
quindi dimmi che anche tu mi ami.
How would you feel di Ed Sheeran: il video live