Paola Saulino è la nuova testimonial di Idioma Jewels

View this post on Instagram

Be Erotic means be self confident Men can say I am pretty … actually I think I have gained my freedom and it appears I am open … my mind is more open than my legs, and it’s so attractive… That’s my sexy game , what’s yours?? ?? Me for @idiomajewels Merry spicy ? Christmas Holidays #idiomajewelsxmas #adv #paolasaulino #christmastime #lamialibertà