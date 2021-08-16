Demeanor di Pop Smoke con Dua Lipa: testo, traduzione e video

Demeanor di Pop Smoke con Dua Lipa è contenuta nell’album Faith, il secondo album postumo del rapper newyorchese scomparso tragicamente l’anno scorso, ed è disponibile dal 29 luglio. Il video ufficiale di Demeanor, singolo già disponibile sulle piattaforme digitali e in rotazione radiofonica con una nuova versione Radio Edit, diretto da Nabil, è disponibile dal 29 luglio. Ecco testo, traduzione e video della canzone.
Demeanor di Pop Smoke con Dua Lipa: il testo
I’m flirtin’ with your baba treesha
Shorty said she like my demeanor
And she look like a eater
I’m off the Perky geekin’
I’m flirtin’ with your baba treesha
Shorty said she like my demeanor
And she look like a eater
I’m off the Perky geekin’.
Oh, wait, wait
Oh, wait
Ooh, ooh
Ooh, ooh.
Fishbowl, send shots, bend blocks, send ‘em back
Earthquakes and ceiling cracks, all my niggas into that
You send a shot, we send it back, all facts, no cap
Put my hat to the back, a hundred thousand in the bag
Look, eleven dollars a hour ain’t enough to live
So I’ma go in every store and I’ma swipe this shit
They tryna lock a nigga up and I’m like, fuck a pig”
‘Cause either way, mommy gon’ still love her kid
I just did twenty from the city they like, who is you
A lotta niggas talkin’ shit that they don’t really do
I’m ‘bout to turn my Air Force 1’s into a Gucci shoe
I’m ‘bout to turn my Timberlands into a Yeezy Boost
My president black, bandana is blue
Diamonds hittin’, got me glistenin’ like I came out the pool
I’m so exotic like I came out the zoo
But I shot out the coupe
I got a scope with a clear eye view, woo.
I’m flirtin’ with your baba treesha
Shorty said she like my demeanor
And she look like a eater
I’m off the Perky geekin’
I’m flirtin’ with your baba treesha
Shorty said she like my demeanor
And she look like a eater
I’m off the Perky geekin’.
Oh, wait, wait
My demeanor is meaner than yours
Oh, wait
Ooh, ooh
Ooh, ooh.
Female alpha and I practice what I preach, I devour
Tell me, can you take the heat
You can touch with your eyes only
I know you like what you see
That je ne sais quoi energy
Baby, get on your knees
You can’t say pop without smoke
So fill up with your lungs, my diamonds will make you choke
You like the way I move
My demeanor is meaner than yours
So clap for the encore
You can’t say pop without smoke
So fill up with your lungs, my diamonds will make you choke
You like the way I move
My demeanor is meaner than yours
So clap for the encore.
I’m flirtin’ with your baba treesha
Shorty said she like my demeanor
And she look like a eater
I’m off the Perky geekin’
I’m flirtin’ with your baba treesha
Shorty said she like my demeanor
And she look like a eater
I’m off the Perky geekin’.
Oh, wait, wait
My demeanor is meaner than yours
Oh, wait
Ooh, ooh
Ooh, ooh.
Demeanor di Pop Smoke con Dua Lipa: la traduzione
to flirtando con la tua mangiauomini
la piccola ha detto che le piace il mio comportamento
E lei sembra una mangiatrice
Non sono uno sfigato
Sto flirtando con la tua mangiauomini
la piccola ha detto che le piace il mio comportamento
E lei sembra una mangiatrice
Non sono uno sfigato.
Oh, aspetta, aspetta
Oh, aspetta
Ooh, ooh
Ooh, ooh.
Finestrino, manda colpi, piega blocchi, rimandali indietro
Terremoti e crepe nel soffitto, tutti i miei neri in tutto questo Tu manda un colpo, lo rispediamo indietro, tutti i fatti, nessun limite Gira il ??mio cappello all’indietro, centomila nella borsa Guarda, undici dollari all’ora non sono abbastanza per vivere Quindi vado in ogni negozio e sparo questa mrda
Stanno cercando di rinchiudere un nero e io sono del tipo, fanclo un maiale
Perché in ogni caso, la mamma amerà ancora suo figlio
Ho appena fatto venti dalla città e loro dicono, chi sei
Un sacco di neri che parlano di mrda che non fanno davvero
Sto per trasformare le mie Air Force 1 in scarpe Gucci
Sto per trasformare le mie Timberlands in un paio di Yeezy Boost
Il mio presidente è nero, la bandana è blu
I diamanti colpiscono, mi fanno brillare come se fossi uscito dalla piscina
Sono così esotico come se fossi uscito dallo zoo
Ma ho sparato alla coupé
Ho un mirino con una visuale chiara, woo.
Sto flirtando con la tua mangiauomini
la piccola ha detto che le piace il mio comportamento
E lei sembra una mangiatrice
Non sono uno sfigato
Sto flirtando con la tua mangiauomini
la piccola ha detto che le piace il mio comportamento
E lei sembra una mangiatrice
Non sono uno sfigato.
Oh, aspetta, aspetta
Il mio comportamento è più cattivo del tuo
Oh, aspetta
Ooh ooh
Ooh ooh.
Femmina alfa e pratico ciò che predico, divoro
Dimmi, puoi sopportare il calore
Puoi toccare solo con gli occhi
So che ti piace quello che vedi
Quell’energia del “non so cosa”
Baby, mettiti in ginocchio
Non puoi dire pop senza smoke
Quindi riempi i tuoi polmoni, i miei diamanti ti faranno soffocare
Ti piace il modo in cui mi muovo
Il mio comportamento è più cattivo del tuo
Quindi applaudite per il bis
Non puoi dire pop senza smoke
Quindi riempi i tuoi polmoni, i miei diamanti ti faranno soffocare
Ti piace il modo in cui mi muovo
Il mio comportamento è più cattivo del tuo
Quindi applaudite per il bis.
Sto flirtando con la tua mangiauomini
la piccola ha detto che le piace il mio comportamento
E lei sembra una mangiatrice
Non sono uno sfigato
Sto flirtando con la tua mangiauomini
la piccola ha detto che le piace il mio comportamento
E lei sembra una mangiatrice
Non sono uno sfigato.
Oh, aspetta, aspetta
Il mio comportamento è più cattivo del tuo
Oh, aspetta
Ooh ooh
Ooh ooh.