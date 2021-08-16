Demeanor di Pop Smoke con Dua Lipa: testo, traduzione e video

Demeanor di Pop Smoke con Dua Lipa è contenuta nell’album Faith, il secondo album postumo del rapper newyorchese scomparso tragicamente l’anno scorso, ed è disponibile dal 29 luglio. Il video ufficiale di Demeanor, singolo già disponibile sulle piattaforme digitali e in rotazione radiofonica con una nuova versione Radio Edit, diretto da Nabil, è disponibile dal 29 luglio. Ecco testo, traduzione e video della canzone.

Demeanor di Pop Smoke con Dua Lipa: il testo

I’m flirtin’ with your baba treesha

Shorty said she like my demeanor

And she look like a eater

I’m off the Perky geekin’

I’m flirtin’ with your baba treesha

Shorty said she like my demeanor

And she look like a eater

I’m off the Perky geekin’.

Oh, wait, wait

Oh, wait

Ooh, ooh

Ooh, ooh.

Fishbowl, send shots, bend blocks, send ‘em back

Earthquakes and ceiling cracks, all my niggas into that

You send a shot, we send it back, all facts, no cap

Put my hat to the back, a hundred thousand in the bag

Look, eleven dollars a hour ain’t enough to live

So I’ma go in every store and I’ma swipe this shit

They tryna lock a nigga up and I’m like, fuck a pig”

‘Cause either way, mommy gon’ still love her kid

I just did twenty from the city they like, who is you

A lotta niggas talkin’ shit that they don’t really do

I’m ‘bout to turn my Air Force 1’s into a Gucci shoe

I’m ‘bout to turn my Timberlands into a Yeezy Boost

My president black, bandana is blue

Diamonds hittin’, got me glistenin’ like I came out the pool

I’m so exotic like I came out the zoo

But I shot out the coupe

I got a scope with a clear eye view, woo.

I’m flirtin’ with your baba treesha

Shorty said she like my demeanor

And she look like a eater

I’m off the Perky geekin’

I’m flirtin’ with your baba treesha

Shorty said she like my demeanor

And she look like a eater

I’m off the Perky geekin’.

Oh, wait, wait

My demeanor is meaner than yours

Oh, wait

Ooh, ooh

Ooh, ooh.

Female alpha and I practice what I preach, I devour

Tell me, can you take the heat

You can touch with your eyes only

I know you like what you see

That je ne sais quoi energy

Baby, get on your knees

You can’t say pop without smoke

So fill up with your lungs, my diamonds will make you choke

You like the way I move

My demeanor is meaner than yours

So clap for the encore

You can’t say pop without smoke

So fill up with your lungs, my diamonds will make you choke

You like the way I move

My demeanor is meaner than yours

So clap for the encore.

I’m flirtin’ with your baba treesha

Shorty said she like my demeanor

And she look like a eater

I’m off the Perky geekin’

I’m flirtin’ with your baba treesha

Shorty said she like my demeanor

And she look like a eater

I’m off the Perky geekin’.

Oh, wait, wait

My demeanor is meaner than yours

Oh, wait

Ooh, ooh

Ooh, ooh.

Demeanor di Pop Smoke con Dua Lipa: la traduzione

to flirtando con la tua mangiauomini

la piccola ha detto che le piace il mio comportamento

E lei sembra una mangiatrice

Non sono uno sfigato

Sto flirtando con la tua mangiauomini

la piccola ha detto che le piace il mio comportamento

E lei sembra una mangiatrice

Non sono uno sfigato.

Oh, aspetta, aspetta

Oh, aspetta

Ooh, ooh

Ooh, ooh.

Finestrino, manda colpi, piega blocchi, rimandali indietro

Terremoti e crepe nel soffitto, tutti i miei neri in tutto questo Tu manda un colpo, lo rispediamo indietro, tutti i fatti, nessun limite Gira il ??mio cappello all’indietro, centomila nella borsa Guarda, undici dollari all’ora non sono abbastanza per vivere Quindi vado in ogni negozio e sparo questa mrda

Stanno cercando di rinchiudere un nero e io sono del tipo, fanclo un maiale

Perché in ogni caso, la mamma amerà ancora suo figlio

Ho appena fatto venti dalla città e loro dicono, chi sei

Un sacco di neri che parlano di mrda che non fanno davvero

Sto per trasformare le mie Air Force 1 in scarpe Gucci

Sto per trasformare le mie Timberlands in un paio di Yeezy Boost

Il mio presidente è nero, la bandana è blu

I diamanti colpiscono, mi fanno brillare come se fossi uscito dalla piscina

Sono così esotico come se fossi uscito dallo zoo

Ma ho sparato alla coupé

Ho un mirino con una visuale chiara, woo.

Sto flirtando con la tua mangiauomini

la piccola ha detto che le piace il mio comportamento

E lei sembra una mangiatrice

Non sono uno sfigato

Sto flirtando con la tua mangiauomini

la piccola ha detto che le piace il mio comportamento

E lei sembra una mangiatrice

Non sono uno sfigato.

Oh, aspetta, aspetta

Il mio comportamento è più cattivo del tuo

Oh, aspetta

Ooh ooh

Ooh ooh.

Femmina alfa e pratico ciò che predico, divoro

Dimmi, puoi sopportare il calore

Puoi toccare solo con gli occhi

So che ti piace quello che vedi

Quell’energia del “non so cosa”

Baby, mettiti in ginocchio

Non puoi dire pop senza smoke

Quindi riempi i tuoi polmoni, i miei diamanti ti faranno soffocare

Ti piace il modo in cui mi muovo

Il mio comportamento è più cattivo del tuo

Quindi applaudite per il bis

Non puoi dire pop senza smoke

Quindi riempi i tuoi polmoni, i miei diamanti ti faranno soffocare

Ti piace il modo in cui mi muovo

Il mio comportamento è più cattivo del tuo

Quindi applaudite per il bis.

Sto flirtando con la tua mangiauomini

la piccola ha detto che le piace il mio comportamento

E lei sembra una mangiatrice

Non sono uno sfigato

Sto flirtando con la tua mangiauomini

la piccola ha detto che le piace il mio comportamento

E lei sembra una mangiatrice

Non sono uno sfigato.

Oh, aspetta, aspetta

Il mio comportamento è più cattivo del tuo

Oh, aspetta

Ooh ooh

Ooh ooh.

Demeanor di Pop Smoke con Dua Lipa: il video