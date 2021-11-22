Best of me di Alicia Keys: testo, traduzione e video

Best of me di Alicia Keys è il nuovo singolo della 40enne cantautrice, musicista e attrice statunitense Alicia Augello Cook ed è il primo estratto dal nuovo album dell’artista newyorchese, Keys, che verrà pubblicato il prossimo 10 dicembre. Il suo nuovo progetto discografico rappresenta un ritorno alle origini per la famosa cantante americana. Ecco testo, traduzione e video ufficiale della canzone.

Alicia Keys – Foto: Instagram

Best of me di Alicia Keys: il testo

You get the side of me

I would hold back and not reveal

You feed the mystery

You are my red and my blue pill

It makes me come alive

Don’t be a lie, it feels so real

You get the best of me.

We can live on

The air

Do you understand

Do you understand

Do you understand.

Ah-ha

Baby, baby

We gonna rock forever

Ah-ha

Baby, baby

We gonna rock forever

Ah-ha, ah-ha,

You get the best of me

Ah-ha, ah-ha,

You got a way to mak? me feel.

Together

If you w?re mines then we could build a castle from tears

Only dry eyes, I would love on you for years

I’ll never want another, baby, let’s just be real

Ooh-ooh.

Ah-ha

Baby, baby

We gonna rock forever

Ah-ha

Baby, baby

We gonna rock forever

Ah-ha, ah-ha,

You get the best of me

Ah-ha, ah-ha,

You got a way to make me feel.

Best of me di Alicia Keys: la traduzione

Tu hai la parte di me

Mi tratterrei e non rivelerei

Tu alimenti il mistero

Sei la mia pillola, rossa e blu

Mi fa riprendere vita

Non essere una bugia, sembra così reale

Hai il meglio di me.

Possiamo continuare a vivere

L’aria

Lo capisci

Lo capisci

Lo capisci.

Ah ah

baby, baby

Faremo tremare per sempre

ah ah

baby, baby

Faremo tremare per sempre

Ah-ha, ah-ha, ah

Hai il meglio di me

Ah-ha, ah-ha, ah

Hai un modo per farmi sentire.

Insieme

Se tu fossi una miniera, allora potremmo costruire un castello dalle lacrime

Solo occhi asciutti, ti amerei per anni

Non ne vorrò mai un altro, baby, siamo reali

Ooh-ooh, ooh, ooh.

Ah ah

baby, baby

Faremo tremare per sempre

ah ah

baby, baby

Faremo tremare per sempre

Ah-ha, ah-ha, ah

Hai il meglio di me

Ah-ha, ah-ha, ah

Hai un modo per farmi sentire.

Best of me di Alicia Keys: il video