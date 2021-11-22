Best of me di Alicia Keys: testo, traduzione e video

Best of me di Alicia Keys è il nuovo singolo della 40enne cantautrice, musicista e attrice statunitense Alicia Augello Cook ed è il primo estratto dal nuovo album dell’artista newyorchese, Keys, che verrà pubblicato il prossimo 10 dicembre. Il suo nuovo progetto discografico rappresenta un ritorno alle origini per la famosa cantante americana. Ecco testo, traduzione e video ufficiale della canzone.
Best of me di Alicia Keys: il testo
You get the side of me
I would hold back and not reveal
You feed the mystery
You are my red and my blue pill
It makes me come alive
Don’t be a lie, it feels so real
You get the best of me.
We can live on
The air
Do you understand
Do you understand
Do you understand.
Ah-ha
Baby, baby
We gonna rock forever
Ah-ha
Baby, baby
We gonna rock forever
Ah-ha, ah-ha,
You get the best of me
Ah-ha, ah-ha,
You got a way to mak? me feel.
Together
If you w?re mines then we could build a castle from tears
Only dry eyes, I would love on you for years
I’ll never want another, baby, let’s just be real
Ooh-ooh.
Ah-ha
Baby, baby
We gonna rock forever
Ah-ha
Baby, baby
We gonna rock forever
Ah-ha, ah-ha,
You get the best of me
Ah-ha, ah-ha,
You got a way to make me feel.
Best of me di Alicia Keys: la traduzione
Tu hai la parte di me
Mi tratterrei e non rivelerei
Tu alimenti il mistero
Sei la mia pillola, rossa e blu
Mi fa riprendere vita
Non essere una bugia, sembra così reale
Hai il meglio di me.
Possiamo continuare a vivere
L’aria
Lo capisci
Lo capisci
Lo capisci.
Ah ah
baby, baby
Faremo tremare per sempre
ah ah
baby, baby
Faremo tremare per sempre
Ah-ha, ah-ha, ah
Hai il meglio di me
Ah-ha, ah-ha, ah
Hai un modo per farmi sentire.
Insieme
Se tu fossi una miniera, allora potremmo costruire un castello dalle lacrime
Solo occhi asciutti, ti amerei per anni
Non ne vorrò mai un altro, baby, siamo reali
Ooh-ooh, ooh, ooh.
Ah ah
baby, baby
Faremo tremare per sempre
ah ah
baby, baby
Faremo tremare per sempre
Ah-ha, ah-ha, ah
Hai il meglio di me
Ah-ha, ah-ha, ah
Hai un modo per farmi sentire.