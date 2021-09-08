MTV Video Music Awards 2021: nomination, ospiti e dove vederlo. La 38ª edizione degli MTV Video Music Awards, si terrà il 12 settembre 2021, presso il Barclays Center di Brooklyn a New York. L’evento sarà condotto dalla cantante e rapper statunitense Doja Cat. La lista delle candidature è stata rivelata l’11 agosto 2021: Justin Bieber ha ricevuto il maggior numero di nomination della serata, ottenendone sette.
Il grande show musicale sarà trasmesso in Italia in diretta nella notte tra domenica 12 e lunedì 13 settembre 2021, a partire dalle ore 00:30, con il Pre Show, e dalle ore 2, con il Live Show, e andrà in onda su MTV (canale 131 di Sky e in streaming su NOW) e su MTV Music (canale 132 e 704 di Sky).
VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Cardi B (feat. Megan Thee Stallion) – WAP
DJ Khaled (feat. Drake) – Popstar (starring Justin Bieber)
Doja Cat (feat. SZA) – Kiss Me More
Ed Sheeran – Bad Habits
Lil Nas X – Montero (Call Me by Your Name)
The Weeknd – Save Your Tears
SONG OF THE YEAR
24kGoldn (featuring Iann Dior) – Mood
Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak and Silk Sonic – Leave the Door Open
BTS – Dynamite
Cardi B (featuring Megan Thee Stallion) – WAP
Dua Lipa – Levitating
Olivia Rodrigo – Drivers License
ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Ariana Grande
Doja Cat
Justin Bieber
Megan Thee Stallion
Olivia Rodrigo
Taylor Swift
BEST NEW ARTIST
24kGoldn
Giveon
The Kid Laroi
Olivia Rodrigo
Polo G
Saweetie
PUSH PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR
Wallows – Are You Bored Yet?
Ashnikko – Daisy
Saint Jhn – Gorgeous
24kGoldn – Coco
JC Stewart – Break My Heart
Latto – Sex Lies
Madison Beer – Selfish
The Kid Laroi – Without You
Olivia Rodrigo – Drivers License
Girl in Red – Serotonin
Foushee – My Slime
Jxdn – Think About Me
BEST COLLABORATION
24kGoldn (feat. Iann Dior) – Mood
Cardi B (feat. Megan Thee Stallion) – WAP
Doja Cat (feat. SZA) – Kiss Me More
Drake (feat. Lil Durk) – Laugh Now Cry Later
Justin Bieber (feat. Daniel Caesar and Giveon) – Peaches
Miley Cyrus (feat. Dua Lipa) – Prisoner
BEST POP
Ariana Grande – Positions
Billie Eilish – Therefore I Am
BTS – Butter
Harry Styles – Treat People with Kindness
Justin Bieber (feat. Daniel Caesar and Giveon) – Peaches
Olivia Rodrigo – Good 4 U
Shawn Mendes – Wonder
Taylor Swift – Willow
BEST HIP HOP
Cardi B (feat. Megan Thee Stallion) – WAP
Drake (feat. Lil Durk) – Laugh Now Cry Later
Lil Baby (feat. Megan Thee Stallion) – On Me (Remix)
Moneybagg Yo – Said Sum
Polo G – Rapstar
Travis Scott (feat. Young Thug and M.I.A.) – Franchisehttps://ae2df76456adae3e8c2e35953262c85f.safeframe.googlesyndication.com/safeframe/1-0-38/html/container.html
BEST R&B
Beyoncé, Blue Ivy Carter, Saint Jhn and Wizkid – Brown Skin Girl
Silk Sonic, Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak – Leave the Door Open
Chris Brown and Young Thug – Go Crazy
Giveon – Heartbreak Anniversary
H.E.R. (featuring Chris Brown) – Come Through
SZA – Good Days
BEST K-POP
Blackpink and Selena Gomez – Ice Cream
BTS – Butter
(G)I-dle – Dumdi Dumdi
Monsta X – Gambler
Seventeen – Ready to Love
Twice – Alcohol-Free
BEST LATIN
Bad Bunny and Jhay Cortez – Dakiti
Billie Eilish and Rosalía – Lo Vas a Olvidar
Black Eyed Peas and Shakira – Girl like Me
J Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny and Tainy – Un Dia (One Day)
Karol G – Bichota
Maluma – Hawái
BEST ROCK
Evanescence – Use My Voice
Foo Fighters – Shame Shame
John Mayer – Last Train Home
The Killers – My Own Soul’s Warning
Kings of Leon – The Bandit
Lenny Kravitz – Raise Vibration
BEST ALTERNATIVE
Bleachers – Stop Making This Hurt
Glass Animals – Heat Waves
Imagine Dragons – Follow You
Machine Gun Kelly (feat. blackbear) – My Ex’s Best Friend
Twenty One Pilots – Shy Away
Willow (feat. Travis Barker) – Transparent Soulhttps://ae2df76456adae3e8c2e35953262c85f.safeframe.googlesyndication.com/safeframe/1-0-38/html/container.html
VIDEO FOR GOOD
Billie Eilish – Your Power
Demi Lovato – Dancing with the Devil
H.E.R. – Fight for You
Kane Brown – Worldwide Beautiful
Lil Nas X – Montero (Call Me by Your Name)
Pharrell Williams (feat. Jay-Z) – Entrepreneur
BEST DIRECTION
Billie Eilish – Your Power
DJ Khaled (feat. Drake) – Popstar (starring Justin Bieber)
Lil Nas X – Montero (Call Me by Your Name)
Taylor Swift – Willow
Travis Scott (feat. Young Thug and M.I.A.) – Franchise
Tyler, The Creator – Lumberjackhttps://ae2df76456adae3e8c2e35953262c85f.safeframe.googlesyndication.com/safeframe/1-0-38/html/container.html
BEST ART DIRECTION
Beyoncé, Shatta Wale and Major Lazer – Already
Ed Sheeran – Bad Habits
Lady Gaga – 911
Lil Nas X – Montero (Call Me by Your Name)
Saweetie (feat. Doja Cat) – Best Friend
Taylor Swift – Willow
BEST CHOREOGRAPHY
Ariana Grande – 34+35
BTS – Butter
Ed Sheeran – Bad Habits
Foo Fighters – Shame Shame
Harry Styles – Treat People with Kindness
Marshmello and Halsey – Be Kind
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
Beyoncé, Blue Ivy Carter, Saint Jhn and Wizkid – Brown Skin Girl
Billie Eilish – Therefore I Am
Foo Fighters – Shame Shame
Justin Bieber (feat. Chance the Rapper) – Holy
Lady Gaga – 911
Lorde – Solar Power
BEST EDITING
Silk Sonic, Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak – Leave the Door Open
BTS – Butter
Drake – What’s Next
Harry Styles – Treat People with Kindness
Justin Bieber (feat. Daniel Caesar and Giveon) – Peaches
Miley Cyrus (feat. Dua Lipa) – Prisoner
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
Bella Poarch – Build a Bitch
Coldplay – Higher Power
Doja Cat & The Weeknd – You Right
Glass Animals – Tangerine
Lil Nas X – Montero (Call Me by Your Name)
P!nk – All I Know So Far
MTV GLOBAL ICON AWARD
Foo Fighters