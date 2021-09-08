MTV Video Music Awards 2021: nomination, ospiti e dove vederlo. La 38ª edizione degli MTV Video Music Awards, si terrà il 12 settembre 2021, presso il Barclays Center di Brooklyn a New York. L’evento sarà condotto dalla cantante e rapper statunitense Doja Cat. La lista delle candidature è stata rivelata l’11 agosto 2021: Justin Bieber ha ricevuto il maggior numero di nomination della serata, ottenendone sette.

Il grande show musicale sarà trasmesso in Italia in diretta nella notte tra domenica 12 e lunedì 13 settembre 2021, a partire dalle ore 00:30, con il Pre Show, e dalle ore 2, con il Live Show, e andrà in onda su MTV (canale 131 di Sky e in streaming su NOW) e su MTV Music (canale 132 e 704 di Sky).

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Cardi B (feat. Megan Thee Stallion) – WAP

DJ Khaled (feat. Drake) – Popstar (starring Justin Bieber)

Doja Cat (feat. SZA) – Kiss Me More

Ed Sheeran – Bad Habits

Lil Nas X – Montero (Call Me by Your Name)

The Weeknd – Save Your Tears

SONG OF THE YEAR

24kGoldn (featuring Iann Dior) – Mood

Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak and Silk Sonic – Leave the Door Open

BTS – Dynamite

Cardi B (featuring Megan Thee Stallion) – WAP

Dua Lipa – Levitating

Olivia Rodrigo – Drivers License

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Ariana Grande

Doja Cat

Justin Bieber

Megan Thee Stallion

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift

BEST NEW ARTIST

24kGoldn

Giveon

The Kid Laroi

Olivia Rodrigo

Polo G

Saweetie

PUSH PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR

Wallows – Are You Bored Yet?

Ashnikko – Daisy

Saint Jhn – Gorgeous

24kGoldn – Coco

JC Stewart – Break My Heart

Latto – Sex Lies

Madison Beer – Selfish

The Kid Laroi – Without You

Olivia Rodrigo – Drivers License

Girl in Red – Serotonin

Foushee – My Slime

Jxdn – Think About Me

BEST COLLABORATION

24kGoldn (feat. Iann Dior) – Mood

Cardi B (feat. Megan Thee Stallion) – WAP

Doja Cat (feat. SZA) – Kiss Me More

Drake (feat. Lil Durk) – Laugh Now Cry Later

Justin Bieber (feat. Daniel Caesar and Giveon) – Peaches

Miley Cyrus (feat. Dua Lipa) – Prisoner

BEST POP

Ariana Grande – Positions

Billie Eilish – Therefore I Am

BTS – Butter

Harry Styles – Treat People with Kindness

Justin Bieber (feat. Daniel Caesar and Giveon) – Peaches

Olivia Rodrigo – Good 4 U

Shawn Mendes – Wonder

Taylor Swift – Willow

BEST HIP HOP

Cardi B (feat. Megan Thee Stallion) – WAP

Drake (feat. Lil Durk) – Laugh Now Cry Later

Lil Baby (feat. Megan Thee Stallion) – On Me (Remix)

Moneybagg Yo – Said Sum

Polo G – Rapstar

Travis Scott (feat. Young Thug and M.I.A.) – Franchise

BEST R&B

Beyoncé, Blue Ivy Carter, Saint Jhn and Wizkid – Brown Skin Girl

Silk Sonic, Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak – Leave the Door Open

Chris Brown and Young Thug – Go Crazy

Giveon – Heartbreak Anniversary

H.E.R. (featuring Chris Brown) – Come Through

SZA – Good Days

BEST K-POP

Blackpink and Selena Gomez – Ice Cream

BTS – Butter

(G)I-dle – Dumdi Dumdi

Monsta X – Gambler

Seventeen – Ready to Love

Twice – Alcohol-Free

BEST LATIN

Bad Bunny and Jhay Cortez – Dakiti

Billie Eilish and Rosalía – Lo Vas a Olvidar

Black Eyed Peas and Shakira – Girl like Me

J Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny and Tainy – Un Dia (One Day)

Karol G – Bichota

Maluma – Hawái

BEST ROCK

Evanescence – Use My Voice

Foo Fighters – Shame Shame

John Mayer – Last Train Home

The Killers – My Own Soul’s Warning

Kings of Leon – The Bandit

Lenny Kravitz – Raise Vibration

BEST ALTERNATIVE

Bleachers – Stop Making This Hurt

Glass Animals – Heat Waves

Imagine Dragons – Follow You

Machine Gun Kelly (feat. blackbear) – My Ex’s Best Friend

Twenty One Pilots – Shy Away

Willow (feat. Travis Barker) – Transparent Soul

VIDEO FOR GOOD

Billie Eilish – Your Power

Demi Lovato – Dancing with the Devil

H.E.R. – Fight for You

Kane Brown – Worldwide Beautiful

Lil Nas X – Montero (Call Me by Your Name)

Pharrell Williams (feat. Jay-Z) – Entrepreneur

BEST DIRECTION

Billie Eilish – Your Power

DJ Khaled (feat. Drake) – Popstar (starring Justin Bieber)

Lil Nas X – Montero (Call Me by Your Name)

Taylor Swift – Willow

Travis Scott (feat. Young Thug and M.I.A.) – Franchise

Tyler, The Creator – Lumberjack

BEST ART DIRECTION

Beyoncé, Shatta Wale and Major Lazer – Already

Ed Sheeran – Bad Habits

Lady Gaga – 911

Lil Nas X – Montero (Call Me by Your Name)

Saweetie (feat. Doja Cat) – Best Friend

Taylor Swift – Willow

BEST CHOREOGRAPHY

Ariana Grande – 34+35

BTS – Butter

Ed Sheeran – Bad Habits

Foo Fighters – Shame Shame

Harry Styles – Treat People with Kindness

Marshmello and Halsey – Be Kind

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Beyoncé, Blue Ivy Carter, Saint Jhn and Wizkid – Brown Skin Girl

Billie Eilish – Therefore I Am

Foo Fighters – Shame Shame

Justin Bieber (feat. Chance the Rapper) – Holy

Lady Gaga – 911

Lorde – Solar Power

BEST EDITING

Silk Sonic, Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak – Leave the Door Open

BTS – Butter

Drake – What’s Next

Harry Styles – Treat People with Kindness

Justin Bieber (feat. Daniel Caesar and Giveon) – Peaches

Miley Cyrus (feat. Dua Lipa) – Prisoner

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Bella Poarch – Build a Bitch

Coldplay – Higher Power

Doja Cat & The Weeknd – You Right

Glass Animals – Tangerine

Lil Nas X – Montero (Call Me by Your Name)

P!nk – All I Know So Far

MTV GLOBAL ICON AWARD

Foo Fighters