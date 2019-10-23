Norman Fucking Rockwell! Tour 2020 di Lana Del Rey debutterà in Europa, dopo le tappe americane, il 21 febbraio ad Amsterdam. Almeno finora non è prevista alcuna tappa in Italia.

Norman Fucking Rockwell! Tour 2020 di Lana Del Rey: le date dei concerti

21 febbraio AMSTERDAM, OLANDA

23 febbraio PARGI, FRANCIA

25 febbraio LONDRA, REGNO UNITO

26 febbraio MANCHESTER, REGNO UNITO

28 febbraio GLASGOW, REGNO UNITO

29 febbraio BIRMINGHAM, REGNO UNITO

2 marzo BERLINO, GERMANIA

Norman Fucking Rockwell! Tour 2020 di Lana Del Rey: la scaletta dei concerti

“Bartender”

“Chelsea Hotel #2” – Leonard Cohen Cover

“Born To Die”

“Blue Jeans”

“Cherry”

“White Mustang”

“Pretty When You Cry”

“Change” / “Black Beauty” / “Young And Beautiful”

“Ride”

“Tomorrow Never Came”

“Video Games”

“Mariners Apartment Complex”

“Summertime Sadness”

“Doin’ Time”

“Off To The Races”

“Shades Of Cool”

“Venice Bitch”

Redazione-iGossip