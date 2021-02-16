Up di Cardi B: testo, traduzione e video ufficiale

Up di Cardi B è un inno al potere della donna, al predominio e alla ricchezza, con riferimenti a feste, divertimento e sensualità. Ecco testo, traduzione e video ufficiale della canzone.
Up di Cardi B: il testo[Intro]
Up, up, up (Ayy), up (Uh), up, look (This is fire) [Verse 1]
Once upon a time, man, I heard that I was ugly
Came from a bitch who nigga wanna fuck on me
I said my face bomb, ass tight
Racks stack up Shaq height
Jewelry on me, flashlight
I been lit since last night
Hit him with that good good
Make a nigga act right
Broke boys don’t deserve no pussy
(I know that’s right) [Pre-Chorus]
Big bag bussin’ out the Bentley Bentayga
Man, Balenciaga Bardi back and all these bitches fucked
It’s big bags bussin’ out the Bentley Bentayga, man
Birkin bag, Bardi back and all you bitches fucked (Woo) [Chorus]
If it’s up, then it’s up, then it’s up, then it’s stuck
If it’s up, then it’s up, then it’s up, then it’s stuck, huh (Ayy)
Up, then it’s up, if it’s up, then it’s stuck (Huh)
If it’s up, then it’s up, then it’s up, then it’s stuck, huh (Woo) [Verse 2]
I could make the party hot, I could make your body rock
Bitches say they fuckin’ with me, chances are they probably not
If I had a dick, you’d probably lick it like a lollipop
Hoes speakin’ cap-enese, hit ‘em with karate chop
I’m forever poppin’ shit, pullin’ up and droppin’ shit
Gotta argue with him ‘cause a nigga love a toxic bitch
Niggas out here playin’, gotta make ‘em understand
If ain’t no ring on my finger, you ain’t goin’ on my ‘Gram
I said my face bomb, ass tight
Racks stack up Shaq height (Yeah)
Jewelry on me, flashlight (Huh)
I been lit since last night (Woo)
Hit him with that good good
Make a nigga act right (Ah)
Broke boys don’t deserve no pussy
(I know that’s right) [Pre-Chorus]
Big bag bussin’ out the Bentley Bentayga
Man, Balenciaga Bardi back and all these bitches fucked (Woo)
It’s big bags bussin’ out the Bentley Bentayga, man
Birkin bag, Bardi back and all you bitches fucked [Chorus]
If it’s up, then it’s up, then it’s up, then it’s stuck
If it’s up, then it’s up, then it’s up, then it’s stuck, huh (Ayy)
Up, then it’s up, if it’s up, then it’s stuck
If it’s up, then it’s up, then it’s up, then it’s stuck, huh (Ayy)
[Verse 3]
Bitches ain’t fuckin’ with me now and I can see why
Dirty-ass, dusty-ass bitch, you got pink eye
Bitches want smoke until I bring it to they doorstep
Tell that bitch back back, breath smell like horse sex (Ha)
Put it on him now, he will never be the same (He won’t)
Tatted on my ass ‘cause I really like the pain (Ah)
He nutted on my butt, I said, “I’m glad that you came”
If that nigga had a twin, I would let ‘em run a train (Skrrt) [Pre-Chorus]
Big bag bussin’ out the Bentley Bentayga
Man, Balenciaga Bardi back and all these bitches fucked (Woo)
It’s big bags bussin’ out the Bentley Bentayga, man
Birkin bag, Bardi back and all you bitches fucked (Ooh) [Chorus]
If it’s up, then it’s up, then it’s up, then it’s stuck
If it’s up, then it’s up, then it’s up, then it’s stuck, huh (Woo)
Up, then it’s up, if it’s up, then it’s stuck (Woo)
If it’s up, then it’s up, then it’s up, then it’s stuck, huh [Outro]
Look, gotta play it safe, huh
No face, no case.
Up di Cardi B: la traduzione
Su, su, su (Ayy), su (Uh), su, guarda (Questo è fuoco)
Una volta, amico, ho sentito che ero brutta
Arrivava (la cosa) da una cagna che un nero vuole f0ttermi
Ho detto la mia faccia esplosiva, culo stretto
I rack si impilano all’altezza di Shaq
Gioielli su di me, torcia
Sono stato illuminata dalla scorsa notte
l’ho colpito con quella roba buona
Faccio agire bene un nero
I ragazzi al verde non meritano nessuna figa
(So ??che è giusto)
sfoggio una grande borsa nella mia Bentley Bentayga
L’uomo ha le Balenciaga e si è fatto tutte queste puttan*
sfoggio una grande borsa nella mia Bentley Bentayga, ragazzo
Cardi sfoggia borse di Birking e voi tutti stronz* ci rimanete di merd*
sale su sale su poi si blocca
sale su sale su poi si blocca
su quando sale su, se è su, poi si bloca
se è su, allora è su, allora è su, poi si blocca uh
Potrei rendere calda la festa, potrei far vibrare il tuo corpo
Gli str0nzi dicono che scopano con me, è probabile che non lo facciano
Se avessi un cazzo, probabilmente lo leccheresti come un lecca-lecca
Le tr0ie parlano il ‘cap-enese, le colpisco con una mossa di karate
Tiro fuori roba buona, tirando su e facendo cadere merda
Devo discutere con lui perché un nero ama una cagna tossica
Neri qui fuori a giocare, devo fargli capire
Se non ho un anello al dito, non andrai sul mio Instagram
Ho detto la mia faccia esplosiva, culo stretto
I rack si impilano all’altezza di Shaq
Gioielli su di me, torcia
Sono stato illuminata dalla scorsa notte
l’ho colpito con quella roba buona
Faccio agire bene un nero
I ragazzi al verde non meritano nessuna figa
(So ??che è giusto)
sfoggio una grande borsa nella mia Bentley Bentayga
L’uomo ha le Balenciaga e si è fatto tutte queste puttan*
sfoggio una grande borsa nella mia Bentley Bentayga, ragazzo
Cardi sfoggia borse di Birking e voi tutti stronz* ci rimanete di merd*
Se è su, allora è su, poi è su, quindi è bloccato
Se è su, allora è su, poi è su, quindi è bloccato, eh (Ayy)
Su, poi è su, se è su, allora è bloccato
Se è su, allora è su, poi è su, quindi è bloccato, eh (Ayy)
Quegli str0nzi non fanno sess0 con me e adesso so perché
brutto stronz0 hai un occhio rosa
le str0nze vogliono fumare fino che non le caccio fuori di casa
dì a quell’idiota che puzza di cavallo
glielo metto sopra, così non sarà mai più lo stesso
robaccia sul mio cul0 perché mi piace tanto il dolore
mi è venuto sulle chiappe ho detto sono contenta che tu sia venuto
poi ho detto a quel ragazzo ciao pace come Martin Luther King ginge
sfoggio una grande borsa nella mia Bentley Bentayga
L’uomo ha le Balenciaga e si è fatto tutte queste puttan*
sfoggio una grande borsa nella mia Bentley Bentayga, ragazzo
Cardi sfoggia borse di Birking e voi tutti stronz* ci rimanete di merd*
Se è su, allora è su, poi è su, quindi è bloccato
Se è su, allora è su, poi è su, quindi è bloccato, eh (Ayy)
Su, poi è su, se è su, allora è bloccato
Se è su, allora è su, poi è su, quindi è bloccato, eh (Ayy)
devo andarci piano, se non ci metto la faccia non mi scoprono.