Up di Cardi B: testo, traduzione e video ufficiale

Up di Cardi B è un inno al potere della donna, al predominio e alla ricchezza, con riferimenti a feste, divertimento e sensualità. Ecco testo, traduzione e video ufficiale della canzone.

Up di Cardi B: il testo

Up di Cardi B: la traduzione

[Intro]Up, up, up (Ayy), up (Uh), up, look (This is fire) [Verse 1]Once upon a time, man, I heard that I was uglyCame from a bitch who nigga wanna fuck on meI said my face bomb, ass tightRacks stack up Shaq heightJewelry on me, flashlightI been lit since last nightHit him with that good goodMake a nigga act rightBroke boys don’t deserve no pussy(I know that’s right) [Pre-Chorus]Big bag bussin’ out the Bentley BentaygaMan, Balenciaga Bardi back and all these bitches fuckedIt’s big bags bussin’ out the Bentley Bentayga, manBirkin bag, Bardi back and all you bitches fucked (Woo) [Chorus]If it’s up, then it’s up, then it’s up, then it’s stuckIf it’s up, then it’s up, then it’s up, then it’s stuck, huh (Ayy)Up, then it’s up, if it’s up, then it’s stuck (Huh)If it’s up, then it’s up, then it’s up, then it’s stuck, huh (Woo) [Verse 2]I could make the party hot, I could make your body rockBitches say they fuckin’ with me, chances are they probably notIf I had a dick, you’d probably lick it like a lollipopHoes speakin’ cap-enese, hit ‘em with karate chopI’m forever poppin’ shit, pullin’ up and droppin’ shitGotta argue with him ‘cause a nigga love a toxic bitchNiggas out here playin’, gotta make ‘em understandIf ain’t no ring on my finger, you ain’t goin’ on my ‘GramI said my face bomb, ass tightRacks stack up Shaq height (Yeah)Jewelry on me, flashlight (Huh)I been lit since last night (Woo)Hit him with that good goodMake a nigga act right (Ah)Broke boys don’t deserve no pussy(I know that’s right) [Pre-Chorus]Big bag bussin’ out the Bentley BentaygaMan, Balenciaga Bardi back and all these bitches fucked (Woo)It’s big bags bussin’ out the Bentley Bentayga, manBirkin bag, Bardi back and all you bitches fucked [Chorus]If it’s up, then it’s up, then it’s up, then it’s stuckIf it’s up, then it’s up, then it’s up, then it’s stuck, huh (Ayy)Up, then it’s up, if it’s up, then it’s stuckIf it’s up, then it’s up, then it’s up, then it’s stuck, huh (Ayy)[Verse 3]Bitches ain’t fuckin’ with me now and I can see whyDirty-ass, dusty-ass bitch, you got pink eyeBitches want smoke until I bring it to they doorstepTell that bitch back back, breath smell like horse sex (Ha)Put it on him now, he will never be the same (He won’t)Tatted on my ass ‘cause I really like the pain (Ah)He nutted on my butt, I said, “I’m glad that you came”If that nigga had a twin, I would let ‘em run a train (Skrrt) [Pre-Chorus]Big bag bussin’ out the Bentley BentaygaMan, Balenciaga Bardi back and all these bitches fucked (Woo)It’s big bags bussin’ out the Bentley Bentayga, manBirkin bag, Bardi back and all you bitches fucked (Ooh) [Chorus]If it’s up, then it’s up, then it’s up, then it’s stuckIf it’s up, then it’s up, then it’s up, then it’s stuck, huh (Woo)Up, then it’s up, if it’s up, then it’s stuck (Woo)If it’s up, then it’s up, then it’s up, then it’s stuck, huh [Outro]Look, gotta play it safe, huhNo face, no case.

Su, su, su (Ayy), su (Uh), su, guarda (Questo è fuoco)

Una volta, amico, ho sentito che ero brutta

Arrivava (la cosa) da una cagna che un nero vuole f0ttermi

Ho detto la mia faccia esplosiva, culo stretto

I rack si impilano all’altezza di Shaq

Gioielli su di me, torcia

Sono stato illuminata dalla scorsa notte

l’ho colpito con quella roba buona

Faccio agire bene un nero

I ragazzi al verde non meritano nessuna figa

(So ??che è giusto)

sfoggio una grande borsa nella mia Bentley Bentayga

L’uomo ha le Balenciaga e si è fatto tutte queste puttan*

sfoggio una grande borsa nella mia Bentley Bentayga, ragazzo

Cardi sfoggia borse di Birking e voi tutti stronz* ci rimanete di merd*

sale su sale su poi si blocca

sale su sale su poi si blocca

su quando sale su, se è su, poi si bloca

se è su, allora è su, allora è su, poi si blocca uh

Potrei rendere calda la festa, potrei far vibrare il tuo corpo

Gli str0nzi dicono che scopano con me, è probabile che non lo facciano

Se avessi un cazzo, probabilmente lo leccheresti come un lecca-lecca

Le tr0ie parlano il ‘cap-enese, le colpisco con una mossa di karate

Tiro fuori roba buona, tirando su e facendo cadere merda

Devo discutere con lui perché un nero ama una cagna tossica

Neri qui fuori a giocare, devo fargli capire

Se non ho un anello al dito, non andrai sul mio Instagram

Ho detto la mia faccia esplosiva, culo stretto

I rack si impilano all’altezza di Shaq

Gioielli su di me, torcia

Sono stato illuminata dalla scorsa notte

l’ho colpito con quella roba buona

Faccio agire bene un nero

I ragazzi al verde non meritano nessuna figa

(So ??che è giusto)

sfoggio una grande borsa nella mia Bentley Bentayga

L’uomo ha le Balenciaga e si è fatto tutte queste puttan*

sfoggio una grande borsa nella mia Bentley Bentayga, ragazzo

Cardi sfoggia borse di Birking e voi tutti stronz* ci rimanete di merd*

Se è su, allora è su, poi è su, quindi è bloccato

Se è su, allora è su, poi è su, quindi è bloccato, eh (Ayy)

Su, poi è su, se è su, allora è bloccato

Se è su, allora è su, poi è su, quindi è bloccato, eh (Ayy)

Quegli str0nzi non fanno sess0 con me e adesso so perché

brutto stronz0 hai un occhio rosa

le str0nze vogliono fumare fino che non le caccio fuori di casa

dì a quell’idiota che puzza di cavallo

glielo metto sopra, così non sarà mai più lo stesso

robaccia sul mio cul0 perché mi piace tanto il dolore

mi è venuto sulle chiappe ho detto sono contenta che tu sia venuto

poi ho detto a quel ragazzo ciao pace come Martin Luther King ginge

sfoggio una grande borsa nella mia Bentley Bentayga

L’uomo ha le Balenciaga e si è fatto tutte queste puttan*

sfoggio una grande borsa nella mia Bentley Bentayga, ragazzo

Cardi sfoggia borse di Birking e voi tutti stronz* ci rimanete di merd*

Se è su, allora è su, poi è su, quindi è bloccato

Se è su, allora è su, poi è su, quindi è bloccato, eh (Ayy)

Su, poi è su, se è su, allora è bloccato

Se è su, allora è su, poi è su, quindi è bloccato, eh (Ayy)

devo andarci piano, se non ci metto la faccia non mi scoprono.

Up di Cardi B: il video ufficiale